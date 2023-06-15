Thaden School students create real category of reels for BFF

Moviegoers settling into theater seats at the Bentonville Film Festival this week will have a greater variety of programming to choose from, thanks to local high school students.

This year's iteration of the Thaden School's "Reel Showcase" class had a goal that gave students a chance to gain professional skills with a practical application -- to form a new film category for the ninth annual Bentonville Film Festival from the ground up.

They came up with eight films featuring the outdoors made by directors, filmmakers and actors of diverse backgrounds, which screened in a 97-minute time slot on Tuesday as BFF's first adventure category.

"We