Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Thaden School students create real category of reels for BFF

Thaden students create new category for BFF by April Wallace | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Deciding which films to include in BFFs first adventure category, as well as the order they would be screened in, securing sponsors and advertising free entry for local students was a big task for the amateur crew. This week their hard work paid off when the 97 minutes of programming was screened Tuesday. Pictured are Ellie Hyman (from left), Kirsten Riccardi, Addy Rofkahr, Corey Petrick and Addison Regan M0ll. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Moviegoers settling into theater seats at the Bentonville Film Festival this week will have a greater variety of programming to choose from, thanks to local high school students.

This year's iteration of the Thaden School's "Reel Showcase" class had a goal that gave students a chance to gain professional skills with a practical application -- to form a new film category for the ninth annual Bentonville Film Festival from the ground up.

They came up with eight films featuring the outdoors made by directors, filmmakers and actors of diverse backgrounds, which screened in a 97-minute time slot on Tuesday as BFF's first adventure category.

"We

Print Headline: A reel adventure

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT