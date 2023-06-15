Trojans’ toughness on display

Hot Springs Coach Ant Lasker was missing some pieces from his group at the Summerwood Sports Team Camp in Alexander on Tuesday, but his Trojans were definitely loaded with toughness.

"I've got 14 players, and 12 of them play football," Lasker said following his team's 52-45 loss to Little Rock Hall in their opener. "To be honest, I don't have many of these guys in the gym at all right now. That's mainly why we started off as slow as we did.

"I think we're going to be fine, though. You know we really don't start clicking anyway until around mid-January."

June basketball certainly isn't forcing Lasker to lose any sleep. If anything, it's giving him a chance to gauge where the Trojans are in their development and what he's expecting of them in the fall and winter months.

As for the summer, he understands what he currently has.

"I know with them being dual-sport guys, their bodies get to the point to where they wear down a little," Lasker explained. "They just won a 7-on-7 camp in Benton on Monday, we've got the quarterback [Matthew Contreras] out here with us. But the main thing I want the guys to do right now is to play with heart, play with passion and play hard.

"If you're tired and fatigued, we can adjust that by making sure we get you in and out to get that rest. But a lot of times during these camps, we haven't played as hard and as passionate as we need to."

Hot Springs, which played at Fountain Lake's camp Monday, did have several dry spells against Hall, but it rebounded in its final matchup of the day to beat Joe T. Robinson 53-38. In both contests, the Trojans got noteworthy stat lines from Kendall Williams and Tyrell Honey, a pair of seniors who'll be counted upon to produce regularly.

Honey, a 6-2 guard, averaged 12 points and three steals over the two games while Williams, a 6-3 forward, averaged 15 points and eight rebounds. Their production wasn't much of a surprise to Lasker, neither was the effort each gave throughout.

Moreover, it's that kind of tenacity that Lasker hopes will spread and carry over going forward.

"We came out laid back, not even necessarily cool, but just with no sense of urgency," he said. "That's the main thing that I think we've got to improve on. We've got to always have a sense of urgency, always come out and play hard. If we do that, I feel like we'll be fine."

LITTLE ROCK HALL

Progressing nicely

If Tuesday's showing at the Summerwood Sports facility is any indication, the upward trajectory for Little Rock Hall basketball will continue.

After going winless during the 2021-22 campaign, the Warriors went 13-17 this past season, and Coach Jon Coleman has even higher expectations for his team in what will be his 14th year at the school.

"We're way ahead of where we've been the last two years," he said. "If we were going off a scale of one to 10, I'd say we're probably at an eight right now. That's just comparatively speaking to where we've been as of late.

"But I'm pleased, though, because we have 3A numbers playing a 4A schedule. And at team camp, of course you're playing 5A and 6A schools."

Youth was a recurring theme for Hall during the 2022-23 season. At one point, Coleman was starting three freshmen and two sophomores. This year, the Warriors will again be young, but they're also a year older.

That extra experience appeared to be beneficial when Hall faced a pair of 5A-South programs Tuesday. The Warriors lost in the final seconds against Benton before knocking off Hot Springs in Game 2.

Those outcomes provided Coleman with plenty of positives to offer for his bunch.

"I like what the kids are doing," he said. "I've been pleasantly surprised with the attitude and work ethic that they've shown. They're still young, and they're going to make some mistakes, but that's a part of growth. We're getting better."

MAUMELLE

Low of effort

With three team camps in the books following Tuesday's appearance in the Summerwood Sports event, Maumelle Coach Michael Shook made his feelings about how his team has performed pretty clear.

"I'd give us a solid F," he said following his Hornets' 48-40 win over Joe T. Robinson. "Lack of effort, lack of defense, lack of chemistry, just a lack of everything. But it's like I told the guys, we're not running our sets, we're not running the things we normally would. We're just kind of getting them in space and letting them make plays.

"We're trying to give everybody a chance to play, let them see what they can do. So I don't really stress too much about that aspect during the summer time. But I do stress about playing with no effort. We just can't have that."

Shock did admit that his Hornets were solid when they were getting after it against Robinson, particularly sophomore Justin Caldwell.

"He's really, really improving," Shook explained. "Justin can be a difference maker, especially on the boards, and he's shown that. He's just raw and doesn't have a lot of experience. Jonathan Frost is another one that's been big-time for us.

"He does a good job handling the ball, seeing the floor. He's probably been out best on-ball defender as well."

Still, Shook was adamant that his team's overall effort has to pick up.

Maumelle is expected to be one of the top teams in Class 5A and has a surplus of standouts, starting with sophomore guard Jacob Lanier and junior forward Markalon Rochelle. However, if the energy isn't there collectively from the Hornets as a whole, talent alone may not be enough to compete at a high level nightly.

"We've got a while before the season kicks off," he said, "but we're definitely stressing the effort part of it."

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

Defense doesn't rest

For as much offensive firepower as Little Rock Christian will have at its disposal this upcoming season, the defending Class 4A champions showed Wednesday that they won't be lacking for defense either.

During their 39-33 victory over Mills in their first game, the Warriors held their counterparts to just six first-half points, including none in a dismal second quarter. The Comets shot 2 of 20 over the first two quarters and were outrebounded 17-7.

Little Rock Christian also endured its share of struggles on offense in the opening half -- largely because of Mills' defense -- but closed on a 13-0 run to take a 13-point lead into halftime. The Comets fared much better in the second half and finally snapped their scoreless streak on a basket from Zaylin Rowland with 7:24 to go in the third quarter. Mills scratched to within 33-28 late in the fourth quarter until a three-pointer from J.J. Andrews with 2:45 left in the game enabled the Warriors to re-establish command.

Andrews finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Little Rock Christian. Landren Blocker had 10 points as well. Joseph Bell had 12 points for Mills.