Acuna homers, drive in four for RoughRiders

SPRINGDALE -- Shortstop Luisangel Acuna hit a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning and drove in four runs for the game to lead Frisco to a 10-2 win over Northwest Arkansas on Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Frisco took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second off Naturals pitcher Jonathan Bowlan (1-5). Kellen Strahm led off with an infield single, while Nick Tanielu and Scott Kapers followed with back-to-back singles to drive in Strahm. Acuna followed with an RBI single. Thomas Saggese added a sacrifice fly before Trevor Hauver struck out to end the inning.

The RoughRiders added to their lead as Dustin Harris singled, stole second, went to third on a balk and scored on Strahm's single. Nick Tanielu followed with a run-scoring single for a 5-1 Frisco lead.

Frisco added three in the eighth and two more in the top of the ninth.

Naturals Manager Tommy Shields talked Wednesday about how his team had gotten behind early lately and it happened again. He said the starters must be more consistent to start the game.

"We're doing that a lot lately, aren't we?" Shields said.

Jorge Bonifacio led off the bottom of the second with his 13th home run of the season, a solo shot, to get the Naturals within 3-1. He added a second solo shot in the bottom of the fourth to move the Naturals within 5-2.

The Naturals loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fifth. But Frisco reliever Alex Speas struck out Morgan McCullough and got Peyton Wilson to fly out to end the threat.

Speas (2-0) picked up the win, throwing 1 2/3 hitless innings and striking out three.

Frisco banged out 13 hits as Tanielu went 4 for 5, scoring three times and driving in a run. Four other RoughRiders added two hits each. Strahm also scored two runs.

Northwest Arkansas put two on with one out in the seventh, but lead-off man Tyler Tolbert grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Angel Zerpa, who made a major league rehab start for the Naturals, pitched a scoreless first inning. He allowed a double, a walk and struck out one.

He has been out all season dealing with a tendon issue in his left shoulder. Zerpa is currently on the 60-day injured list with the Kansas City Royals. He's pitched only 16 innings in the major leagues in the past two seasons.

Shields said Zerpa will pitch again Sunday and likely be pushed beyond his 25-pitch limit he was held to Thursday.