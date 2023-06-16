Adoptions should remain within tribes, court rules

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 1978 law aimed at keeping Native American adoptees with their tribes and traditions, handing a victory to tribes that had argued that a blow to the law would upend the basic principles that have allowed them to govern themselves.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, writing for the majority, acknowledged the thorny subjects raised in case, which pitted a white foster couple from Texas against five tribes and the Interior Department as they battled over the adoption of a Native American child.

"The issues are complicated," she wrote. "But the bottom line is that we reject all of petitioners' challenges to the statute, some on the merits and others for lack of standing."

The vote was 7-2, with Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissenting.

Under the Indian Child Welfare Act, preference is given to Native families, a policy the couple said violated equal protection principles and discriminated against Native children and non-Native families who wanted to adopt them because it hinges on placement based on race.

The tribes have said they are political entities, not racial groups, and that doing away with that distinction, which underpins tribal rights, could imperil nearly every aspect of Indian law and policy, including measures that govern access to land, water and gambling.

They said the law was meant to rectify a past in which, studies showed, about a third of Native children were removed from their parents for foster care or adoption -- with more than 85% of them placed in non-Native homes.

"Congress' power to legislate with respect to Indians is well established and broad," Barrett wrote, adding that authority could extend to family law. "The Constitution does not erect a firewall around family law."

On Thursday, Justice Neil Gorsuch, the court's most consistent supporter of Indian rights, used a separate concurring opinion to emphasize the historical backdrop to the child-welfare law, which was passed in response to the mass removal of Indian children from their families.

"The dissolution of the Indian family has had devastating effects on children and parents alike. It has also presented an existential threat to the continued vitality of Tribes -- something many federal and state officials over the years saw as a feature, not as a flaw," wrote Gorsuch, who was joined in part by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

DISSENTING JUSTICES

Gorsuch acknowledged that federal law "sharply limits" the ability of states to impose their own family-law policies on tribal members. But, he wrote, "as we have seen, state intrusions on tribal authority have been a recurring theme throughout American history."

In their dissenting opinions, Thomas and Alito asserted that Congress had overstepped in regulating child welfare determinations.

The court's majority, Alito wrote, had lost sight of those most at risk: children.

The majority "decides one question after another in a way that disserves the rights and interests of these children and their parents, as well as our Constitution's division of federal and state authority," he added.

Thomas wrote that the legislation exceeded the federal government's power, adding that some of the Native American children involved in the adoptions "may never have even set foot on Indian lands."

He added that the Indian Child Welfare Act "lacks any foothold in the Constitution's original meaning."

DECISION CHEERED

The leaders of tribes involved in the case called the outcome a major victory for tribes and Native children.

"We hope this decision will lay to rest the political attacks aimed at diminishing tribal sovereignty and creating instability throughout Indian law that have persisted for too long," said a joint statement from Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., Morongo Band of Mission Indians Chairman Charles Martin, Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill and Quinault Indian Nation President Guy Capoeman.

President Joe Biden, whose administration defended the law at the high court, noted that he supported the law 45 years ago when was a Democratic senator from Delaware.

"Our Nation's painful history looms large over today's decision. In the not-so-distant past, Native children were stolen from the arms of the people who loved them," Biden said in a statement.

The ruling Thursday did not resolve the broader question of whether the child-welfare law violates equal protection guarantees and unconstitutionally discriminates on the basis of race by placing non-Indian families on unequal footing with Indian families in disputes involving the adoption or fostering of an Indian child.

The challengers raised that issue. But the justices said the equal protection claim -- which was directed at federal, rather than state officials -- was not properly before the court in this case.

"Enjoining the federal parties would not remedy the alleged injury, because state courts apply the placement preferences, and state agencies carry out the court-ordered placements," wrote Barrett, who has two adopted children.

EQUAL PROTECTION QUESTIONS

But Thursday's decision may not be the final word. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who joined the majority, called the racial-preference issue "serious" and suggested it should be revisited. He noted that a child or prospective adoptive or foster parent could be denied placement because of race -- even if the placement is otherwise determined to be in the child's best interests.

"Those scenarios raise significant questions under bedrock equal protection principles and this Court's precedents," he wrote. "Courts, including ultimately this Court, will be able to address the equal protection issue when it is properly raised."

A lawyer for the foster couple at the center of the case, Jennifer and Chad Brackeen, said they were worried about the future of a Native child they were trying to adopt.

"Our main concern is what today's decision means for the little girl, Y.R.J. -- now 5 years old -- who has been a part of the Brackeen family for nearly her whole life," said the lawyer, Matthew McGill.

The 1978 legislation, the Indian Child Welfare Act, was meant to address the legacy of abuses of Native American children, hundreds of thousands of whom had been separated from their tribes to be raised by families with no connection to their culture.

Typically in child welfare cases, a judge is charged with determining the best interest of the child. Under the act, however, Native American children are subject to different rules, in part to safeguard their tribal ties.

The law lays out priorities for adoption before a child can be placed with a non-Native family. Children should first be in the care of a member of their extended family. If that is not possible, then priority would move to a member of their tribe; failing that, children should go to "other Indian families."

The Brackeens, an evangelical couple from Texas, along with other families, challenged the law after they took in a boy known in court records as A.L.M. The boy was less than a year old in 2016, when he entered the foster care system in the state. The boy, born to a Navajo mother and a Cherokee father, joined the couple after Navajo tribal placements fell through and eventually both tribes agreed to let the couple adopt the child.

Their faith, the Brackeens have said, along with their comfortable living circumstances, called them to become foster parents.

In 2018, Judge Reed O'Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas struck down the law as unconstitutional.

That same year, A.L.M.'s mother gave birth to another child, a girl. She, too, entered foster care. The Brackeens filed for custody, hoping she could join her brother. The child's mother sought to have the child placed with her great-aunt, who lives on a reservation.

A state judge determined that the Brackeens would share custody with the great-aunt, with the girl spending time with her extended family each summer on the reservation.

Both the tribe and the couple appealed the decision as A.L.M.'s case wound its way through the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The court largely upheld the law, prompting both sides to seek Supreme Court review.

More than three-quarters of the 574 federally recognized tribes in the country and nearly two dozen state attorneys general across the political spectrum had called on the high court to uphold the law.

Information for this article was contributed by Abbie VanSickle of The New York Times, Ann E. Marimow and Robert Barnes of The Washington Post and by Mark Sherman of The Associated Press.