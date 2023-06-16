After intense questioning, federal judge reluctantly grants extortion defendant probation

A Randolph County man active as a lobbyist in Democratic Party politics was sentenced Wednesday to five years on federal probation for his guilty plea to a federal extortion count.

Lewis Cord Rapert, 36, of Maynard, pleaded guilty to extortion in August in connection with an accusation from another lobbyist who said Rapert extorted him in an attempt to persuade the man to have sex with him in January 2021. The man told FBI agents that Rapert threatened to expose the man's sexual orientation to his family and co-workers if he refused to meet him for sex, according to court records.

At his plea hearing, Rapert admitted to sending threatening messages to the victim and that the two agreed to meet at a hotel in downtown Little Rock on Jan. 10, 2021. According to court records, when Rapert showed up for the meeting, he was arrested.

Under federal sentencing statutes, Rapert could have been sentenced to a maximum prison term of two years. Under U.S. sentencing guidelines, a sentence range of zero to six months was recommended to be followed by one year of supervised release or a period of probation ranging from one to five years. Rapert's attorney, Birc Morledge of Little Rock, asked U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. to sentence Rapert to a term of probation, noting that Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant had agreed to recommend a probationary sentence.

Moody, sounding nonplussed, questioned the agreement.

"As I read the pre-sentence report," Moody said, "you were essentially extorting this victim into allowing you to rape him. Is that an accurate reading?"

Rapert was silent for several seconds, appearing unsure of how to respond, then said, "not to rape him but to have sex with him, yes."

"You were extorting him to allow you to have sex with him against his will," Moody then said. "Is that correct?"

The judge then listed items found in Rapert's vehicle during a police search at the time of his arrest, including two sex toys, lubricant, an unopened Fleet enema, nail polish remover "believed to be used as a popper, or inhalant," mouthwash and a two-pack of men's brief underwear.

"You fully intended to make your victim have sex with you that night, didn't you?" Moody asked.

"Essentially, yes," Rapert answered, stammering slightly.

"Essentially or is it yes?" Moody demanded, impatiently. "You can tell me what you were expecting that man to do the night you extorted him to come to that hotel."

"Yes," Rapert said. "Exactly what you said."

"So rather than hold a gun or knife to his head, how is what you did different from attempted rape?" Moody asked, then to Morledge, "he's looking at you. You can instruct him not to answer ... but this is an extraordinary extortion case in my estimation and I'm just trying to find out if Mr. Rapert is going to ask me for probation I want to know what he thinks justifies that request."

Morledge said that Rapert and the victim had had conversations previously over Grindr, a gay dating app, and that Rapert had sent additional messages to the victim indicating that he did not intend to go through with his threat.

"At the end of the conversations, it says," Morledge said, reading from additional text messages, "'I would never out you, ever ... if you don't want to play, just say and I'm gone ... I said those things just to get your attention. I'd never do it.'"

Morledge said those messages had gone out after the victim had contacted the FBI, "so he did have some fear he was being extorted, which is why we pleaded."

Moody, turning his attention to Bryant, asked the prosecutor how to square her probation recommendation for Rapert with a request in an earlier extortion case involving Davion Cumbie, who is currently serving nearly 30 years in federal prison on convictions for extortion, production and attempted production of child pornography and federal weapons violations. At Bryant's recommendation, Moody sentenced Cumbie to four consecutive two-year terms on the four extortion count in addition to the other sentences.

"All he did was extort videos from other women and we gave him four stat max sentences stacked one on top of the other," Moody said. "This gentleman is extorting forcible sex."

Bryant explained that Cumbie's criminal history score was more extensive, he had more victims -- one of whom was a minor -- and that Cumbie never accepted responsibility for his actions "like Mr. Rapert is doing."

Moody, still appearing troubled by the disparities, ultimately agreed to the maximum probation term of five years and ordered Rapert to serve 250 hours community service as approved by the U.S. Probation Office.

"This guideline sentence is given for no other reason than it was a joint recommendation and I'm going to give credence in this particular case to the agreement of the parties," Moody said as he announced the sentence.