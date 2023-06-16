Anticipating Tribeca film fest

The entertainment entity known as the Tribeca Film Festival has undergone massive expansion over the last few years, incorporating more film-adjacent options -- including talks, panels, seminars, workshops, games, mixed reality and music: Perhaps you'd like to watch a discussion between David Fincher and Steven Soderbergh; or listen to the confessions of an inveterate movie-poster collector; or take part in a discussion about mental health in the age of virtual reality, and digital immersion; or, more topically, enjoy a drag queen story hour.

Everything is at your fingertips (Tribeca, it must be said, benefits hugely from its location, able to entice luminaries such as Chance the Rapper, Hailee Steinfeld, Billy Porter, Lin-Manuel Miranda, David Letterman, and freaking Paul McCartney, many of whom already have a pad in New York), creating a feature-filled 10 days of entertainment and art exploration.

For our purposes, however, taking in the festival virtually, via our living room (there was a lot going on with me this past month, that and the cost of the trip ultimately led me to make the sadly adult decision to stay close to home this go-round), we're concerned primarily with the feature-length movies lineup. After scrutinizing the festival schedule and getting down to brass tacks, here are five films I'm genuinely excited to see.

"One Night With Adela": Spanish filmmaker Hugo Ruiz's film sounds like a cross between "Falling Down" (Joel ­Schumacher's depiction of scorned white male rage), and "Victoria" (a young woman's unhappy odyssey over the course of a single night). Laura Galán plays a street sweeper who suddenly gets triggered from childhood trauma and seeks revenge on everyone she encounters in a single evening. It sounds engagingly lurid and hard-hitting, though, as viewers of the aforementioned "Victoria" might note, it's very difficult indeed to sustain emotional coherence with such a tableau.

"Richland": A documentary from Irene Lusztig concerning this small town in Washington state, situated near the former Hanford Nuclear Site, which during the height of WWII was a major research facility, handling weapons-grade plutonium as part of the infamous Manhattan Project. These days, the town goes about business as usual as their land, contaminated by nuclear fall-out, continues to be cleaned up by environmental engineers, even embracing their historic past (the high school team mascot is, naturally, "the Bomber," replete with mushroom cloud symbology). It sounds like a reminder of the cost of war, even some 80 years later.

"Smoking Tigers": A kind of coming-of-age saga involving a young Korean-American woman having to contend with the dissolution of her parents' marriage, and care for her younger sister, as her high school -- filled with blue bloods and the well-gentrified -- causes her further emotional distress. Tribeca, a festival which has historically had to be more open to young up-and-comers, as opposed to established cinematic titans, has, as a result often been a fantastic showcase for first-time directors. So Young Shelly Yo's debut sounds potentially vibrant and captivating -- at least on paper.

"Stan Lee": Essentially, the co-progenitor of what has become the current tidal wave of pop-culture currency, Lee, along with various artists in the Marvel bullpen, crafted such luminaries as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Thor, the Hulk, Ant-Man, the Black Panther, and dozens more costumed heroes in the early '60s. Eventually, Lee became more of the grinning figurehead for the company, tirelessly using his huckster charm to push the Marvel brand everywhere, even out of bankruptcy in the mid-'90s, as the comics market cratered. It was only later in his lifetime that he got to witness so many of his creations swing, and punch, and lament themselves on the big screen, but he certainly got his money's worth (Lee appeared in a cameo in each MCU film before his death in 2018). David Gelb's timely doc covers the entirety of Lee's life, using archived interviews, and clips, along with some reflections from his contemporaries.

"The Gullspång Miracle": Try this narrative on for size: A pair of elderly, devout sisters decide to go in on an apartment in Sweden together in order to live closer to one another. Believers of divine signs, they both come to the same positive conclusion about a prospective apartment, only to find the seller is a woman who bears a striking resemblance to their older sister, a woman who committed suicide some three decades before. Sounds pretty intriguing right? Oh, and Maria Fredriksson's film, filled with revelations, and shocking secrets unspooled, is actually a documentary.