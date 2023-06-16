Arkansas Ethics Commission adopts revised rules increasing maximum campaign contribution amount allowed from individual donors

The Arkansas Ethics Commission on Friday adopted a revised set of rules that will increase the maximum campaign contribution amount a candidate running for public office may accept from an individual donor from $2,900 to $3,300 per election.

The revised contribution limit approved by the five-member panel was generated by a formula that takes into account figures from the federal consumer price index. The commission has no control over the formula, said Graham Sloan, director of the commission.

At the beginning of each odd-numbered year, the commission is required to adjust the contribution limit in an amount equal to the percentage certified to the Federal Election Commission by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. If the amount is not a multiple of $100, the commission is required to round the amount to the nearest multiple of $100, according to the panel's rules.

The commission's rules consider a preferential primary election, a general primary election, a runoff election, a special election and a general election to each constitute a separate election.

The contribution limit applies to donations from individuals, political parties, county political party committees, legislative caucus committees and approved political action committees.

The commission also adopted a rule revision to raise the maximum contribution amount an approved political action committee may accept from any person in any calendar year from $5,000 to $10,000. Graham told committee members this adjustment is needed to reflect a change in state law.



