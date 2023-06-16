The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF June 15 , 2023

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-21-521. Sharon Marcum v. Robert Hodge, Special Administrator of the Estate of Nicholas Hendricks, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Reversed and remanded; court of appeals' opinion vacated. Kemp, C.J., and Hudson, J., dissent.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-23-358. Arkansas Department of Education; Jacob Oliva, in His Official Capacity as Arkansas Secretary of Education; Randy Henderson, Jeff Wood, Adrienne Woods, Steve Sutton, O. Fitzgerald Hill, Ouida Newton, Sarah Moore, Kathy McFetridge, and Lisa Hunter, in Their Official Capacities as Members of the Arkansas State Board of Education; Friendship Education Foundation; and the Marvell-Elaine School District v. Doris Ivy Jackson; Laverne Sims; Jesselia Maples; Diamacious Sims; Darryl Harris; Sylvia Moore; Danielle Wright; DeraShaun McGhee; Vivian Davis; James Carruth; Iola Hoskins; Steven Grappe; Veronica McClane; and Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES), a Ballot Question Committee, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Reversed and remanded; temporary restraining order vacated. Mandate to issue immediately. Baker, Wood, Womack, and Webb, JJ., concur. Kemp, C.J., and Wynne, J., dissent.