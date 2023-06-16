Arkansas Tech trustees approve new programs; Online master’s in music education among offerings to be submitted to state





RUSSELLVILLE -- The Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees granted the university approval to submit a pair of new offerings to the Arkansas Division of Higher Education, including what would be the state's only online Master of Arts in music education.

That offering will "differentiate" ATU from other schools in Arkansas and should expand the potential audience of students, said Jeffrey Cass, dean of arts and humanities.

Alumni have been pushing for a Master of Arts in music education online for several years, as teachers in public schools have a need for continued study without sacrificing their positions, said Jeff Bright, ATU music professor and head of the music department. Because this degree is online, they can engage in additional study and improve their teaching skills without having to be on campus.

Like the Master of Arts in music education, the university aims to offer the Master of Science in counseling starting in the fall of 2024, pending Division of Higher Education approval. The Master of Science in counseling will be offered on campus and 50% online.

Trustees also approved ATU's offering a new certificate of proficiency in digital content creation, as well as reconfiguring the Bachelor of Arts in communication and Bachelor of Arts in journalism to a Bachelor of Arts in digital content creation, and offering both the Bachelor of Science in health information management and the graduate certificate in information technology online, all effective this fall.

The health information management program is the only baccalaureate degree program of its type in the state -- four associate degree programs in the state feed into this program -- but there's been a significant decrease in the workforce and a need for more training in this career field, according to ATU. Having the program only offered on campus has been a hindrance for many students wishing to obtain the degree.

Trustees also approved partnering with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on a trail development program.

ATU's 20% match for a grant of roughly $500,000 over five years from the Arkansas Department of Transportation through the latter's Recreational Trails Program is "all positive," said Russ Jones, dean of the College of Business. The university could realize additional revenue through the program in future years, and it both enhances research opportunities at ATU and boosts ATU's research reputation.

"This grant proposal will enable the creation of a Trail Institute to support the sustainable management of" the state's trails, and ATU will offer online courses on trail management and in-person trail school/workshop events to help develop a trail workforce, according to Julie Furst-Bowe, ATU's interim vice president for academic affairs. Courses will focus on the safe and sustainable management of trails and trail systems -- new and old trails -- and courses will be asynchronous, allowing flexibility to complete when and where someone has time.

"The hands-on trail schools/workshops will focus on the hard skills needed in the trade," with a focus on credentials like wilderness first aid, chainsaw safety and mini excavator safety, according to Furst-Bowe. The total commitment from ATU will be $93,879, spread evenly over a five-year period, while ATU will receive "indirect funds" over five years of $145,415.

FACULTY FELLOW PROGRAM

Trustees also approved creation of a Faculty Fellow Program, which would "increase engagement with residential communities that promote innovative and meaningful opportunities for our residents to connect with Arkansas Tech University faculty and staff," according to Keegan Nichols, vice president for student affairs. "The Faculty Fellow Program takes an inspired approach to facilitate informal interaction between students living on-campus and Arkansas Tech University faculty and staff outside-the-classroom," administered through the Department of Residence Life.

Having new students quickly -- within the first six weeks of their first year -- connect with at least one faculty or staff member is "one of the best retention tools we have," Nichols added. Students will be able to "put a name with a face [and] connect with someone on campus."

The relations developed through this new program will be "more humanistic, on a personal level," said Jim Smith, chairman of the board of trustees.

This "sounds like an initiative that could be beneficial with faculty and staff as well as students," said Trustee Stephanie Duffield.

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS AND PROJECTS

Laury Fiorello, vice president of administration and finance, presented an early draft of a comprehensive Capital Improvement Program Budget book that "key players across campus" have been compiling. The budget book isn't complete -- it's expected to be ready by August -- but the book already includes more than $73 million in capital project needs.

Fiorello estimated that as much as $20 million of the needs in the book will be considered "priority one," meaning they are the most urgent to address.

"I believe we'll be one of the first universities in the state to have an actual plan" for deferred and critical maintenance, she said. "Without a plan, we'll never even start to make a dent in" all these needs.

The goal of the final Capital Improvement Program Budget book is to guide ATU through capital needs and requests, according to Fiorello. "It will help me plan going forward."

Trustees also approved E&F Roofing for the Doc Bryan Student Services Center roof replacement project.

The Arkansas-based company was the low bidder of five -- at $763,340 -- of those who provided all requested information and met all qualifications/criteria, Fiorello said. This is the third in a series of three roof replacement projects dating back several years on campus -- all three are within budget -- and the Doc Bryan roof project should be finished in 8-12 months from the time work begins.

FISCAL YEAR 2024 BUDGET

Trustees approved the university's operating budget for fiscal year 2024. Total revenue and expenses are both estimated to be $169,987,378.

The proposed budget represents a total decrease inclusive of fund balance and transfers between reporting units of educational and general and auxiliary activities of $544,061 from the fiscal year 2023 request, according to the university. "When removing the impacts of fund balance/reserves usage and transfers within funds, the total budget proposal request has decreased year over year" by $5,351,126.

Tuition and fees will be affected negatively from a projected enrollment decline year over year of nearly 15%, according to the university. In addition, state appropriations revenue for educational and general support decreased nearly $740,000.

The university will maintain promotion and tenure allocation of $250,000, and ATU has assigned resources (University Contingencies) of roughly $1.4 million that focus on elements like building maintenance, program improvement and technology infrastructure, while the scholarship budget reflects an expenditure decrease of $1.6 million, according to ATU. Tuition and fees will increase an average of 3% at the main Russellville campus -- from $9,681.90 last year to $9,972.30 this year -- and 1.5% at the Ozark campus.

"We've all spent a great deal of time going over this budget," Smith said.

This budget maintains the standards expected of ATU and the level of quality students expect from the university, said Duffield.



