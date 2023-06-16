Arkansas unemployment drops to 2.7%

Arkansas continues to set record employment levels, generating an eighth-straight month of job gains in May, lowering the state’s unemployment rate to 2.7%, a full percentage point below the U.S. rate.

Nonfarm payroll jobs rose to 1.36 million in May, a new employment record as the number of unemployed reached historic lows, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services reported Thursday morning.

The number of nonfarm payroll jobs in the state rose to 1,368,900 in May. Jobs in the leisure and hospitality segment saw the biggest jump in jobs, up 3,100. Construction jobs increased by 1,300 jobs in the private education and health services segment rose by 1,300, manufacturing by 1,200 jobs.

The United States’ unemployment rate rose from 3.4% in April to 3.7% in May.