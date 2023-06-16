Dequerion James, 18, who just graduated from Pine Bluff High School, works on a storm drain mural at the intersection of State Street and 11th Avenue on Thursday. James is one of six high school students who were selected to take part in the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program to paint storm drains in an effort to decrease pollution that goes into the drain and into the waterways. James said he is going to attend Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia in the fall and hopes to become a video game designer. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

Print Headline: Artist at work on storm drain mural

