Attorney charged in embezzlement of $2.3 million from Pine Bluff casino

A Missouri attorney is accused of stealing more than $2.3 million and using it to pay himself and other Quapaw Nation officials -- including the former Quapaw Nation chairman who spearheaded the construction of Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff and who is awaiting trial himself on fraud-related charges.

Jack Brill II, 54, was charged in Quapaw Nation Court in Oklahoma on June 1 with one count each of embezzlement, attempted embezzlement and conspiracy to commit embezzlement, as well as two counts of offense by officers. Brill was the attorney for the Downstream Casino Resort in Quapaw, Okla., for 11 years and also sat on a committee that helped oversee construction of the Saracen Casino Resort, authorities said.

Among those he sent unauthorized checks to -- according to an affidavit filed along with the charges -- was John Berrey, who for 20 years served as chairman of the Quapaw Tribal Business Committee. Berrey, who was credited with leading the charge to bring a casino to Pine Bluff, was indicted in Quapaw Nation Court in April 2021 on allegations that he embezzled $7 million in tribal funds to cover personal expenses, fund bonuses and pay for gifts to other tribal officials.

"These charges are an extension of the original charges filed in Quapaw Nation Tribal Court in 2021," the committee stated in a response to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "All of the parties mentioned [in the latest affidavit] are no longer associated with Saracen or the leadership of the Quapaw Nation."

Brill also is accused of stealing money and using it to fund bonuses, according to the affidavit. He is accused of distributing the $2.3 million of stolen money to himself, Berrey, and other Quapaw Nation officials. No new charges were filed against Berrey.

The money that Brill stole came from Saracen Casino Resort and the Q-Store Annex, authorities said. The latter also is located in Pine Bluff.

Two other former members of the Quapaw Tribal Business Committee -- George "Ranny" McWaters Jr., 78, and Marilyn Rogers, 67 -- were charged along with Brill. They also are former members of the Quapaw Tribal Business Committee. McWaters and Rogers were each charged with two counts of abuse of office.

The criminal investigation started in June 2020, when Innovation Gaming Solutions, a casino industry training and consulting company, was contacted by the Quapaw Nation Gaming Authority about conducting an internal audit and "investigating allegations of improper bonuses being paid to tribal leaders and casino executives," according to the affidavit.

The affidavit, written by Michael Crump, president and owner of Innovative Gaming Solutions, stated that the allegations were posted on a Facebook page entitled "Everything Quapaw." Shortly after that information was posted, an official complaint was filed and an investigation began.

Doug Dry, the special prosecutor assigned to the case, stated in a media release following Brill's arrest that "after careful examination of the evidence" gathered by Crump's company and from the Quapaw Nation, his office "determined that the elements exist" to warrant criminal charges against Brill and the others.

Dry, who practices law in Wilburton, Okla., declined to discuss the latest charges when contacted by phone Thursday.

Each criminal charge filed against Brill is punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $1,500.

A lawsuit has also been filed by the Quapaw Nation against Berrey, Brill, McWaters, Rogers and others alleging fraud.

Trial dates have not been set for any of the ongoing criminal or civil cases.

The Saracen Casino Resort opened in October 2020, one year after the Q-Store Annex opened. Berrey was actively involved in getting Arkansas' Amendment 100 passed in 2018, which authorized the construction and operation of four casinos across the state. Besides the casino in Pine Bluff, there is Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs and Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis.

The Arkansas Racing Commission in 2021 awarded a permit to Legends Resort & Casino and Cherokee Nation Businesses for a casino in Pope County, but Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox in January overturned that decision, saying the state constitution says only a single entity can own a casino license.

The two companies and the Racing Commission have appealed the ruling, which came in response to a lawsuit filed by rival applicant Gulfside Casino Partnership, to the state Supreme Court.