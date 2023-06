Nu Vision Beauty Shop., 501 E. Eighth Ave., recently held its ribbon cutting and grand opening. Owner Vanetta Rouse says she looks forward to providing high-quality beauty services from hair to brows, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber's Redcoats were on hand for the celebration. (Special to The Commercial)

Print Headline: Beauty shop grand opening

