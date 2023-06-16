Benton school board president announces run for Arkansas House District 83





Benton School Board President Paul Childress on Thursday announced he will run as a Republican for a seat in the Arkansas House of Representatives that covers portions of Saline County in next year's election.

Childress, a licensed insurance agent from Benton, said in an interview that economic development and education would be among his key priorities if elected. He joins Ken Yang, a political consultant from Benton, in the race for the Republican ticket for House District 83.

State Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, who holds the seat, announced in March that he does not intend to seek reelection.

When asked during an interview how he plans to differentiate himself from Yang, Childress said he would let his track record in his community, in business and on the school board speak for itself.

Yang on Thursday described himself as "still the most experienced" and "most conservative" candidate in the race. He pointed to endorsements he has received from local and state elected officials.

During an interview in May, Yang, who has helped run campaigns on the state and national level, said limiting government expansion and protecting parental rights would be among his top priorities if elected.

Childress pointed to the importance of keeping businesses in Saline County in a news release announcing his candidacy.

"We need more public officials who have held and created jobs," Childress said. "We can't expect economic growth if the people making decisions have no real-life experience to understand the importance of the policies they are placing on the rest of us."

Childress cited "continuing to improve educational outcomes across the state" as the issue he would be most excited to work on in the House. With his school board experience, Childress' news release claims he "is best positioned" to help implement the LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' signature education package.

The Arkansas Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling Thursday allowing the LEARNS Act to go into effect while a legal fight surrounding it continues.

In his news release, Childress said he is "pro-life, pro-gun, and pro fiscal responsibility with our tax dollars." He described himself as a "well-rounded conservative."

Before becoming an insurance agent, Childress attended the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and served as a law enforcement officer and a detective in Saline County for 10 years.

Childress is a member of the Saline County Executive Association, a former president of Kiwanis, served as chairman of Saline County CASA and is a member of the Mercy Hospital Child Advocacy Council for Sexual Abused Children, according to his new release.

Bailey Morgan, chair of the Democratic Party of Saline County, said Thursday he had been contacted by two people interested in running for House District 83 but said his organization was not ready to announce any candidates for the seat.

Unofficial dates for the 2024 election cycle are March 5 for the preferential primary election, April 2 for the primary runoff election, Nov. 5 for the general election and Dec. 3 for the general runoff election, according to a calendar released last month by the Arkansas secretary of state's office.

The unofficial party filing period for the cycle is Nov. 6-Nov. 14, according to the calendar.



