Chief executive officer of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport awarded pay increase, $15,000 bonus

The executive director of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field has been granted a pay increase.

During a meeting Thursday, members of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission spent roughly 2½ hours in executive session for the annual review of Bryan Malinowski.

When they returned, commissioners voted to give Malinowski a 3% merit pay increase, a $15,000 bonus and contributions equivalent to 5% of his annual pay to two retirement savings plans.

Commissioners accepted the motion with no audible dissenting votes. They did not address aspects of Malinowski's performance in public; likewise, the executive director did not comment on their decision regarding his compensation.

His new base annual salary, made effective retroactive to June 1, is $263,893.21.

Before Thursday, Malinowski's base annual salary was $256,207 after the Airport Commission awarded a 5% merit pay increase and a $25,000 bonus to him last year.

Malinowski already was among the highest-paid local officials working within Little Rock city government as well as the city's semi-independent agencies.

According to a recent review of those local salaries, Malinowski's pay ranked second after Gregorio Ramon, the outgoing chief executive officer of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority, who is paid $265,491 annually.

The Airport Commission tapped Malinowski for executive director in November 2019 after he had held the role on an interim basis following the resignation of his predecessor, Ron Mathieu. Malinowski previously served as deputy executive director.