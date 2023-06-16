ST. JOHN A.M.E. CHURCH, at the corner of Pullen and Cherry streets, will have Vacation Bible School, June 21-23 from 5:30-8 p.m. Registration is open on the St. John AME Church Face Book page for those who want to attend. The theme is "Hero Hotline, Called Together to Serve God." VBS will include classes for all ages, music, art, and snacks. There is no registration fee. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr., is pastor. Sheryl Wynn and Charneise Turner are VBS directors.

mHOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 1501 W. Second Ave., will open its food pantry Saturday from 11 a.m. until all food boxes are gone, according to a news release. Each participant will need proof of identification, photo identification, and utility bill. Details: Saint Mary Harris, pastor/apostle at House of Bread, (870) 872-2196.

mFIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4500 Faucett Road, will celebrate its 22nd pastoral anniversary of the Rev. and Mrs. Charles Boyd Sr., at 11 a.m. June 25. The guest speaker will be Nicholas Nettles, pastor of Greater Morning Star Baptist Church at Newport. The theme is "Commemorating a faithful Servant's Work," (I Thessalonians 1:3.) An event will be held honoring the first lady, Elfreda Boyd, at 11 a.m. June 24. It's entitled "A Celebration of Love in Denim and White with a Touch of Bling," (Galatians 5:22-23.)

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate Men's Day at 2 p.m. July 16. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Glenn Barnes, pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is "Thou Mighty Men of Valor," (Judges 6:12.) The apostle, Patrick Lockett, is pastor of New Community.

mTHE WOMEN OF FAITH will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., on July 14 to see the stage presentation of "Ester" at the Sight and Sound Theatre, according to a news release. A detailed itinerary can be obtained by contacting Jessie Clemmons at (870) 692-2194.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles are accepted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or shope@adgnewsroom.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.