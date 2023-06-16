Agencies to close Juneteenth

On Monday, Juneteenth, the following offices will be closed: The Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices. Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices.

PB school board to meet

Pine Bluff School Board will hold its regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 21 in the boardroom of the Jordan-Chaney Building, 1215 W. Pullen St. Details: (870) 543-4203.

Peer recruitment event set

Exodus Life will host a peer recruitment conference from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 30 at 4701 Dollarway Road. The free event will include Narcan training and employment opportunities for justice involved people with experience with substance use disorders or mental health disorders, according to a news release. Interested people should RSVP by email to kfarmer@exodus.life.

Area Agency plans menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

June 19 -- Hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, triple orange salad, and milk.

June 20 -- White beans with ham, mixed greens, vinaigrette tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler, and milk.

June 21 -- Spaghetti and meat sauce, Italian green beans, garlic bread, hot apples with cinnamon and brown sugar, and milk.

June 22 --Spring chicken salad on lettuce, vegetable collage, crackers, vanilla ice cream and milk.

June 23 -- Fajitas, Mexican rice, Mexicali corn, orange and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

DRA taking leadership applications

The Delta Regional Authority's 2024 Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy application period is open. The academy is held for nine months and one of its sessions will be held at Pine Bluff on Jan. 22-25, 2024, according to a news release.

DLI is an extensive leadership development program that brings together public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River and Alabama Black Belt regions.

Approximately 30 fellows are selected through a competitive application process led by DRA's eight state governors and DRA's federal co-chairman.

Applicants must live or work in the DRA's region. The DLI Executive Academy seeks applicants in traditional or non-traditional leadership roles within organizations, businesses, or communities. Fellows must have previously worked on community-based projects that support economic and community development efforts on the local, regional, or state level.

Those interested can apply through July 26 at https://dra.gov/programs/human-infrastructure/leadership/delta-leadership-institute/

UCA names Honors Scholars

The University of Central Arkansas Honors College has selected 75 incoming first-year students as its newest class of Norbert O. Schedler Honors College Scholars and 39 incoming first-year students for its University Scholars Program.

The local members include:

Layla Hardin of McGehee -- Schedler Honors College;

Hannah Harris of Redfield -- Schedler Honors College;

Robert Morphis of McGehee -- Schedler Honors College;

Ivan Pahuamba of Warren -- University Scholars Program;

Randi Scarbrough of Sheridan -- University Scholars Program;

Erika Washington of Pine Bluff -- University Scholars Program.

Chosen from more than 450 applicants, the students have an average high school grade point average above 4.0 and an average ACT score of 30.

Students in the Schedler Honors College average approximately 1,000 cumulative hours of community service annually and receive funding support for study abroad and internships. Students in the University Scholars Program receive leadership training and undergraduate research support, with the goal of developing them as socially responsible leaders within their profession and community.