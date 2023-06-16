County rejects funding for nonprofits Groups sought share of federal covid relief money

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace on Thursday rejected an ordinance to provide about $598,000 in covid relief funds to a dozen nonprofit agencies.

The ordinance failed by a vote of six in favor and seven against, with one abstention. The ordinance was on its first reading and will remain on the agenda for the Quorum Court's July meeting.

The Quorum Court's Finance & Budget Committee voted 8-4 in favor of an ordinance appropriating $564,681 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the 11 organizations that had been deemed to be eligible for the money by the county. The justices of the peace also added $33,346 in funding for the Magdalene Serenity House to the original appropriation.

Some justices of the peace argued that providing money to the nonprofits was not a proper function of county government. Those justices of the peace said the county's proposed emergency operations center should be a priority over the proposed funding.

"We have no legal obligation to pass this," said Lisa Ecke, justice of the peace for District 6. "We did not give our word. There's no contract. There's no ordinance."

Justice of the Peace Shawndra Washington said the county has repeatedly told the nonprofits to wait and that money would be made available and shouldn't now tell them there won't be any money for them.

"Can we just get a good vote on this?" Washington asked. "Can we figure this out? Can we do what we said we were going to do?"

The county announced at the end of August it would set aside about $2.3 million of the $46 million in relief money it got under the federal law for local nonprofit organizations. The county accepted applications through Oct. 31.

The county received 46 applications sent to the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District in Harrison to be reviewed to determine whether they met the federal guidelines and the county's criteria for the money. The district found 11 applications met the guidelines.

Also Thursday, justices of the peace rejected an ordinance requiring ordinances and resolutions be posted online. The vote was six in favor and eight against on the third and final reading.

Beth Coger, justice of the peace for District 9, has been trying to have the Quorum Court require all ordinances and resolutions be posted online. The County Clerk's Office began posting new ordinances and resolutions on the office's website this year after Coger spoke with County Clerk Becky Lewallen about making the information more accessible. Coger said having an ordinance requiring the posting of the material removes the possibility of a new county clerk changing the practice in the future.

Coger's proposal, introduced in January, has been discussed by the Quorum Court, amended by Coger, and referred back to the County Services Committee for more discussion before coming back to the Quorum Court.

The justices of the peace split on whether the Quorum Court has the authority to direct a county official on how to conduct the daily work of her office. Ecke argued the ordinance was unconstitutional. Others said state law allows the Quorum Court to set time requirements for county ordinances to be codified.

The Quorum Court heard the first reading of an ordinance ending the practice of having the justices of the peace hear appeals of conditional use permits after they were acted on by the county's Planning Board. The ordinance will be on the agenda for the Quorum Court's July meeting.

The justices of the peace had three conditional use permit appeals on their agenda at Thursday's meeting.

A permit for The Grand at Willow Springs was approved by the justices of the peace by a 10-4 vote in favor of the permit.

The Grand at Willow Springs is a proposed wedding venue on 31 acres at 15306 Prairie View Road near Prairie Grove, according to information from the Planning Department. The applicant is working with the county Road Department to pave this road from Pearson Ranch Road up to Viney Grove Road. The proposed venue anticipates one wedding event per week with a maximum vehicle count of 120 vehicles per event. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The project includes a 5,500-square-foot wedding chapel, an 11,500-square-foot reception hall, a paved parking lot with 120 spaces, a retention pond and landscaping. The venue is expected to have two on-site employees.

Neighbors said they are concerned the venue will disrupt their rural lifestyles, bringing traffic and noise into the area, with events allowing music and the consumption of alcohol.

A permit for Overbeys Automotive was approved by the Quorum Court at Thursday's meeting. The justices of the peace voted 12-2 in favor of the permit.

The Washington County Planning Board voted 3-2 in favor of a request for a conditional use permit for Overbeys Automotive. With conditional use permits requiring a majority vote of the seven-member board for approval -- at least four affirmative votes -- the motion to approve the permit failed.

The automotive repair shop has been operating since July without a permit from the county, according to information from the planning staff. The 40-by-50-foot shop is on about one-third of an acre at 1826 S. Tallgrass Drive, which is south of East Huntsville Road and east of Fayetteville. The property is located inside the city of Fayetteville's planning area. The owners are listed as James and Shelley Overbey.

A permit for the Cedar Bell Wedding venue was approved unanimously by the justices of the peace.

The wedding chapel is planned for 18.6 acres of a farm at 18112 Edgewood Road, which is Washington County Road 344. The property is located in the Goshen planning area. Edgewood Road runs south of Arkansas 45, east of Goshen. The entire parcel is about 38.6 acres.

According to the application submitted by Geoffrey Bates of Bates and Associates on behalf of Brian Glenn, the property owner, the property is now pastureland and woods. The event center and wedding venue will include 109 standard parking spaces and five parking spaces that will meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The venue is planned to be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week with two employees on-site. The expected capacity of the venue is 100 people with a maximum or 25-35 cars per event, according to the application.

A permit for the Beaver Lake Tiny Homes project was tabled by the justices of the peace when a representative of the project was unable to attend Thursday's meeting.