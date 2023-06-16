Sections
Dean back at quarterback for Elkins after leading Elks to successful season in baseball

Elks one of five teams at Farmington team camp by Rick Fires | Today at 1:51 a.m.
Elkins quarterback Dizzy Dean looks to throw during a football team camp Wednesday at Farmington. Dean is a multi-sport athlete who went 8-1 as a pitcher for the baseball Elks, who finished 25-4 in the spring. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

FARMINGTON -- Athletes who play multiple sports don't have much down time, which was evident with Dizzy Dean being back at quarterback after leading Elkins to a successful season in baseball.

Elkins participated in a team camp Wednesday at Cardinal Stadium that also included Siloam Springs, Gravette, Gentry and host Farmington. The team camp began at Farmington's indoor facility as heavy rain and lightning swept into Northwest Arkansas. But it wasn't long before the skies cleared and allowed the players to move outdoors for some fast-paced action in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts that lasted about two hours.

Dean

