Depot gets new roof, restoration project finished





DECATUR -- It was business as usual in Decatur as a southbound Kansas City Southern freight train loaded with grain passed by the 113-year-old Decatur Depot Museum on its way to deliver its payload to the poultry, beef, and food service industries.

These passing freight trains, about 11 daily, have passed by the historic building since it was first opened by station master William F. Hines in October 1910. Thanks to the work of the Decatur Historical Commission, trains will continue to pass by the depot for the next 50 years or more.

Since the commission's inception by Mayor Bob Tharp in 2015, the depot complex has become the focal point for the preservation of Decatur history. The complex consists of the main depot building, log cabin, caboose, locomotive, work car, storage shed and the depot's display content. Commission members include Mike Eckels, chairman; Mark Wilkins, vice chairman; Linda Martin, council representative; Lynval Abercrombie; Pat Austin; and Lester Austin.

According to Eckels, the group, which is made up of five lifelong members of Decatur and a 32-year museum management veteran, works to keep the history of this small Northwest Arkansas community alive.

"My fellow commissioners and I are dedicated to preserving all the elements that make up the past, present and future of this important community," Eckels said. "It is vital that our future generations know that this town grew in its early days, nearly died in the early 1950s, and was reborn to what we see and experience today."

The depot museum opened its doors to the public on Aug. 6, 1993, after Lloyd Peterson acquired the building in 1991 and began an extensive renovation project that included the locomotive, bay window caboose, work car and, eventually, the log cabin. In addition to the museum, the depot also housed the Decatur Library.

Peterson worked methodically on the interior of the museum, restoring the structure as close to the original as possible. But modern times required the museum to have a front main entryway and restroom facilities, which were added during the restoration process.

The depot museum and library remained open just over 10 years. When Peterson died on Oct. 2, 2007, the fate of the depot museum was in question. For the next 10 years, the doors remained closed, and only a chosen few were able to access the building.

However, in late 2014, Eckels and Jeanelle Simpson obtained permission to open the museum one Saturday a month. Simpson and Eckels began working to put together a group that would gather and preserve artifacts that told the story of Decatur. A few months later, the Decatur Historical Society was born.

While the interior of the museum was well-preserved thanks to the care and devotion of Peterson and community leaders, the exterior began to show signs of aging. The foundation walls began to crack and, in some cases, crumble because of environmental factors and the daily vibrations of passing freight trains as they rumbled through Decatur. In addition to the exterior of the museum, the roof on the log cabin was rotting away, causing holes that leaked water into the 100-plus-year-old structure.

In addition to the cabin roof, the storage shed and the depot roofs began shedding shingles, exposing the decking below to the weather.

In 2018, the commission came up with a multiphase plan that addressed all the restoration concerns on the museum complex, the first of which was the replacement of the log cabin roof. With the help of city grant writer Cassie Elliott, City Clerk Kim Wilkins and Tharp, the group, which by this time had obtained its 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, was able to obtain its first grant from the Benton County Historical Society. The $10,000 grant covered the cost of painting and repair work which totaled $7,748, with the remainder going to landscaping the grounds around the depot, outdoor exhibits and the log cabin.

While work on the depot complex was in progress, Simpson, the commission secretary, began working on the organization's nonprofit status and articles of incorporation. With the help of the Shiloh, McCarren and Gravette historical museums, the commission worked on writing a set of by-laws that laid out the operations of the group. During the commission's Nov. 7, 2018, meeting, these by-laws were approved, with the Decatur City Council approving them on March 11, 2019.

A few months later, on Sept. 20, 2019, the Articles of Incorporation were approved by Arkansas Secretary of State Jon Thurston. One month later, the Internal Revenue Service approved the group's request for nonprofit status, and the Decatur Historical Commission's incorporation was complete.

By the beginning of 2023, the Decatur Historical Commission was able to complete all but two of its restoration projects, the depot roof and the train and caboose. In early May, Wilkins, Martin and Elliot, armed with photographs of the depot, were able to obtain another $10,000 grant from the Benton County Historical Society to replace the roof on the Depot. When complete, the new roof will be in place, and the restoration of the buildings in the complex will be complete. The commission will now turn its focus to restoring the locomotive and caboose.

The Decatur Depot Museum is now open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. from May to September and by appointment through the city of Decatur clerk's office. For more information, contact Eckels at 479-422-0208 or visit the city of Decatur's Facebook page.

Mike Eckels/Special to the Eagle Observer A Kansas City Southern ES44AC locomotive, No. 4768, pulls grain cars past the 113-year-old Decatur Depot on its way south on June 10. The Decatur Depot is entering its final phase of restoration, with a new shingle roof expected to be complete within two weeks, thanks to the work of the Decatur Historical Commission and a grant from the Benton County Historical Society.





