Dockworkers, shippers reach deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- The union for thousands of West Coast dockworkers has reached a tentative agreement on a new contract after more than a year of negotiations and several work disruptions that snarled shipping traffic at some of the largest ports.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union reached the tentative deal for a new six-year contract with the Pacific Maritime Association, a trade group for cargo carriers and terminal operators. Its members include such global shipping giants as Maersk and Evergreen Marine.

The agreement will require ratification by PMA and union members and would affect 22,000 dockworkers at 29 ports from Washington state through California.

Details of the deal weren't disclosed.

The dispute did not develop into a strike, but it came close: Canadian dockworkers did vote to authorize one over the weekend.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement that recognizes the heroic efforts and personal sacrifices of the [International Longshore and Warehouse Union] workforce in keeping our ports operating," said Pacific Maritime Association President James McKenna and ILWU President Willie Adams in a joint statement. "We are also pleased to turn our full attention back to the operation of the West Coast Ports."

The dockworkers have been without a contract since July 1.

Business groups, including the National Retail Federation, have called the supply lines "crucial" to their operations as they urged the White House to broker a deal.

West Coast ports handle some 40% of U.S. imports and their smooth operation is so important that President Joe Biden even stepped in last year and met with both sides in Los Angeles.

The White House dispatched Labor Secretary Julie Su to help reach a deal, leading to near-daily conversations with negotiators, people close to the negotiations said.

Su "used her deep experience and judgment to keep the parties talking, working with them to reach an agreement after a long and sometimes acrimonious negotiation," President Biden said in a statement Thursday. "Above all I congratulate the port workers, who have served heroically through the pandemic and the countless challenges it brought, and will finally get the pay, benefits, and quality of life they deserve."

It is not the first high-profile labor dispute that has drawn in the White House. Last year, Biden became personally involved in mediating a railway dispute along with Marty Walsh, his previous labor secretary.

The Port of Los Angeles handled 779,140 twenty-foot shipping containers last month, up 60% since February. The Port of Long Beach in May was the busiest month so far this year, signaling that volumes continue to increase.

Part of that influx are shipments tied to the Christmas season that have already begun to arrive, increasing pressure to come to a new labor agreement.

"At mid-year we're starting to see signs that cargo volume is on the upswing, with our busiest month since August of last year," Port of Long Beach Chief Executive Officer Mario Cordero said this week. "We look forward to more positive signs in the months ahead."

A lockout in 2002 and an eight-day strike in 2015 cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars and forced the administrations of then-presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama to intervene.

The ports weren't completely shut down this time but several short-term worker shortages in recent weeks disrupted or even closed some terminals in California and Washington.

"Although there have been a couple terminal closures at Los Angeles/Long Beach around holidays, disruptions don't appear to be having a meaningful impact so far. The situation, however, at the smaller Port of Seattle has been more concerning, resulting in terminal closures and more meaningful delays in recent days," Christian Wetherbee of Citi Investment Research said in a note to clients.

After the pandemic began to take hold in 2020, cargo traffic to ports slumped drastically. But then it recovered. Soaring demand led to traffic jams at the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation's busiest port complex.

The union sought higher wages, arguing they deserved a greater share of record profits made by shippers and terminal operators during the pandemic.

"ILWU workers risked and lost their lives during the pandemic to ensure grocery store shelves were stocked, PPE (health safety gear) was made available, essential medical supplies were reaching our hospitals, and record volumes of consumer goods continued to reach the door steps of American consumers," argued an ILWU statement on June 2.

The tentative agreement was praised by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who said port work generates 1 in 15 jobs in the city.

"This is a win for the working people of our city," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press and by Aaron Gregg and Eli Tan of The Washington Post.