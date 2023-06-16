Drive-by shooting nets 25-year prison sentence for Rogers man

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his involvement in a drive-by shooting.

Jordan Leos, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday to unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and possession of firearm by certain persons. He was also charged with attempted capital murder and terroristic act, but those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Bentonville police went at 7:13 p.m. April 24, 2020, to 1405 Camellia Drive concerning shots fired. Police learned someone fired multiple rounds and hit a home, according to the affidavit.

A witness told police the suspect fled in a black sport utility vehicle. A second witness told police he saw a black Ford Escape occupied by two people wearing masks, according to the affidavit.

Noah Johnson and David Kort said they were in the kitchen of the home when the shots were fired. Kort told police he heard five to seven shots, according to the affidavit.

Johnson told police he had been feuding with Leos through text messages and believed Leos was responsible for the shooting, according to the affidavit.

James Burgess, Johnson's brother, told police Leos called him via FaceTime and threatened to kill his brother, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced Leos to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Alfredo Arroyo, 21, of Rogers pleaded guilty in 2021 to accomplice to attempted capital murder, terroristic act and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Arroyo admitted he was the driver when Leos shot at the house, according to court documents. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

He's being held at the Grimes Unit in Newport.