EDITORIAL: All aboard

Central Arkansans may breathe a little easier. Rock Region Metro has done what few other transit authorities in the U.S. have done. Metro is preparing to operate its entire fleet with environmental friendly vehicles.

The agency added five "zero-emission" electric buses to the 39 that already operate on clean-burning compressed natural gas. The electric buses will retire the last five diesel buses. Out with the old. In with the new. It's the way of business, technology and life.

The newspaper reports that the new electric buses have a range of 220 to 340 miles, and "operate with 738 kWh of power." We're not sure what that means, but it sounds impressive. A recharging system is included that allows all five buses to recharge at once, if necessary, and the batteries have 12-year warranties.

This green(er) change is a victory for both style and substance, not to mention forward-thinking.

By now you may know that electric vehicles have environmental drawbacks, and in fact are only "zero emission" as it relates to emissions produced from operation of the vehicle itself. Unless the energy coming from the wall socket is produced by wind or solar, emissions are being produced somewhere.

However, they won't be produced on the roads of central Arkansas. This is not nothing. This is a big something. And that something will only get bigger as the years go by and mankind gets more and more of his electricity from windmills, solar panels and river dams.

All things considered, it's a win for public health more than anything, especially for citizens with any kind of breathing condition. To be certain, diesel buses produce fewer emissions than in years past, but no matter how low they go, they'll never reach zero.

Arkansas is already blessed to have good air. No county in Arkansas is in violation of the Clean Air Act.

We all want to keep it that way for many reasons--and these vehicles strengthen the prospects we will. However, as much as we like the environmental benefits, there are many other reasons to cheer Rock Region.

Like optics. Arguably, optics were a big reason for the downtown trolley. It was about style. Unfortunately, the next-to-empty trolleys that rattle through downtown every day don't provide much substance in terms of ridership.

However, if the trolley was a swing and a miss, or even a single, RRM's electric buses are at least a triple. They embody the combination of style and substance. It is remarkable. As in, somebody should remark. We just did.