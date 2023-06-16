EDITORIAL: Real diversity

So either the University of Arkansas is getting rid of its DEI office in the fall, and that should be really big news, or it's just spreading it out over the whole campus, and there's nothing to see here.

Well. That clears things up.

The paper said the "personnel and resources of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, campus' Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will shift into other departments and offices in the fall." Which had some of us perking up on an early Thursday morning. But then, deeper into the story, officials described the change as a "realignment," and said all the people and resources will be incorporated in other offices.

Good thing or bad thing? Take your pick. We'll hold off a while to see actual results.

DEI has come under a whole lot of scrutiny in the last few years. That scrutiny may have peaked earlier this year at Stanford University when a DEI dean made national news for interrupting and confronting a federal judge who was invited to speak to students. (The university, to its great credit actually, apologized to the judge for the disruption.)

For anybody who'd cheer the loss of a DEI office anywhere, and would cheer the news out of Fayetteville this week, take caution. Because officials at the UofA are being cautious.

"Nobody is losing their job, nobody is getting fired," said the Faculty Senate chairman, Stephen Caldwell. "The work that that office did is going to continue in many different forms moving forward."

So there's that.

Don't drop your coffee when we say this, but we understand the need for diversity efforts in higher education, and not just higher education. A university ought to be a place of learning, and how learn as much as possible if nothing you think is ever challenged? But "diversity" among too many in the Diversity Business means only skin-deep diversity. Not diversity of thought. Which is why a conservative judge--or a conservative writer, or a conservative anything--can be successfully shouted down on campus in a heckler's veto. Not only do the students pat themselves on the backs, but some of their betters in administration have been known to chalk it all up to freedom of expression and speech. Which is the opposite of freedom of expression and speech.

How about diversity of ideas? How about diversity in thinking? How about diversity in styles, beliefs, convictions and opinions? How about allowing an invited guest to challenge your ideas without shouting him/her down before you've heard a word?

That would be real diversity. And real education. And maybe the UofA has that figured out. Because . . . .

Also from the story: "Attention to diversity is critical to student success on a campus like Fayetteville's, where students come 'from all over the world,' [Caldwell said]. What one student might need to graduate from their program may be different from the needs of another. Further, those differences often aren't limited to race, gender or sexual orientation. Two students who might fit into one demographic may be different in that one grew up poor in the Delta, while another may have grown up with a relatively wealthy family in Bentonville, Caldwell explained."

However this goes, wethinks things are looking up.