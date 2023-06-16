EDITORIAL: What they’re missing

R ecently, Tyson Foods announced substantial restructuring in its efforts to streamline, increase the speed of corporate decision-making, and maintain the strength of the chicken, beef and pork giant.

In its efforts to do so, the Arkansas-based company offered the opportunity to move to northwest Arkansas for roughly "1,000 executives working in its Chicago area and Dakota Dunes, S.D. offices to shift to a more centralized company headquarters in Springdale."

Two hundred twenty-eight said no.

They don't know what they're missing.

Fayetteville is the 10th best place to live in a country of 330 million. Folks leaving the midwest may have to give up watching the Cubs, Bears and Bulls live, but--maybe they should be told--we have TV here. And if they're looking for live sports, they'd be trading for the Razorbacks, who end up in the top 25 in just about every sport on campus except for football. (We expect that to change soon with Sam Pittman at the head.) And don't even talk to us about the difference between a Chicago and a Springdale winter.

They won't be as close to the Sears Tower, the Badlands or Mount Rushmore, but they'd pick up the vibe of a major college town and get to see their favorite bands at the AMP. If they like art, they'll be within spittin' distance of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, one of the finest in the world. If they like the outdoors, the nation's new hub for mountain biking would be in their backyard. Need we go on?

As they say, "you can lead a horse to water . . . ." Horses are pretty, but they're not very smart.