Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fayetteville Farmers Market celebrates 50 years Saturday

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Silvia Alarcon of Fayetteville shops for vegetables while holding her son Silas Moon Baik, 1, Tuesday July 26, 2022 at the Fayetteville Farmers Market. Tuesday was Kids Day at the market with children getting free market bucks to spend with vendors and several demonstrations including wool spinning and a scavenger hunt. For more information about the market see https://www.fayettevillefarmersmarket.org/

FAQ

Farmers Market

50th Anniversary

WHAT -- Since 1973, the Fayetteville Farmers Market has offered local farmers and makers a place to connect with the community in downtown Fayetteville. What started as a couple of vendors selling out of the back of their trucks has now been voted one of America's Favorite Farmers Markets. On Saturday, in celebration of 50 years, Marcella Thompson, a founding member of the market, will speak at 10 a.m. in the Town Center Plaza with a cooking demo by Chef Heather Artripe to follow and a ceremony and cupcakes at 11 a.m.

WHEN -- 10 a.m. Saturday; market runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE -- On the downtown Fayetteville square

INFO -- fayettevillefarmersmarket.org

  photo  Tim West of Fayetteville plays guitar ands sings holiday favorites Saturday Dec. 3, 2022 during the Fayetteville Farmers Market's Holiday Market on the Fayetteville square. The market will host two more Holiday Markets before Christmas on December 10 and 17 from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. For information visit https://www.fayettevillefarmersmarket.org/ Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)
  
  photo  Strawberries from McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard are displayed Tuesday May 2, 2023 at the Fayetteville Farmers Market. The market is open on the Fayetteville square Tuesdays and Saturdays starting at 7:00 A.M. Rivercrest Orchard is hosting Strawberry Festival every Saturday in May from 10:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M. For more information visit https://www.rivercrestorchard.com/ Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)
  

Print Headline: Fayetteville Farmers Market Celebrates Golden Anniversary Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT