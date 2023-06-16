Fayetteville Farmers Market celebrates 50 years Saturday

FAQ

Farmers Market

50th Anniversary

WHAT -- Since 1973, the Fayetteville Farmers Market has offered local farmers and makers a place to connect with the community in downtown Fayetteville. What started as a couple of vendors selling out of the back of their trucks has now been voted one of America's Favorite Farmers Markets. On Saturday, in celebration of 50 years, Marcella Thompson, a founding member of the market, will speak at 10 a.m. in the Town Center Plaza with a cooking demo by Chef Heather Artripe to follow and a ceremony and cupcakes at 11 a.m.

WHEN -- 10 a.m. Saturday; market runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE -- On the downtown Fayetteville square

INFO -- fayettevillefarmersmarket.org

