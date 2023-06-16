Fayetteville Superintendent John L Colbert addresses crowd at ribbon-cutting for namesake school

FAYETTEVILLE -- It appeared to be a crowd of 500 or so.

But the energy and celebratory mood of the audience honoring Fayetteville School District Superintendent John L Colbert made it feel like thousands.

Colbert and the crowd gathered at 888 N. Rupple Road to witness the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the just-constructed middle school that bears his name.

Superintendent since 2018, Colbert is retiring after a 47-year, barrier-breaking career with the district. He started in Fayetteville as a special education teacher at Bates Elementary School in 1976 and advanced to be a principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent.

He addressed those attending Thursday's dedication of the school.

"It was a great journey," Colbert said after receiving a standing ovation. "It's because of people who are standing here today and walked by my side. You know what I stand for. It's all about students."

It was hard to find a seat under the big tent at the ceremony in front of gleaming Colbert Middle School.

Those in attendance included Mayor Lioneld Jordan, School Board members, incoming Fayetteville Superintendent John Mulford and Steve Clark, the CEO and president of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

School Board President Nika Waitsman, who introduced Colbert, said it's been 12 years since the district opened a new school building.

"It's a really great feeling and exciting for us all," Waitsman said. "We will dedicate it to a pioneering educator who is leaving a lasting legacy."

Waitsman noted Colbert positively impacted the lives of thousands of students and spent his career serving them.

Having a namesake school is a crowning achievement, said the 68-year-old Colbert.

"I'm really honored for that to occur. Can you believe this is happening? It's a good feeling. I'm humbled and honored to be able to actually see it while I'm living," he said.

Black and gold, the colors of the Colbert Cobras, were displayed on balloons and T-shirts at the dedication.

Warren Collier, who'll be Colbert Middle School's first principal, saluted Colbert.

"My new mission is to someday have people consider having a school named after me because of my work," Collier said. "I'm just grateful for this opportunity. I can't wait to get in and get to work."

The school is not finished, Colbert noted, but it'll be ready to roll for the coming school year, which begins Aug. 14. The facility was open for tours after the ribbon-cutting.

Colbert thanked his family, friends, colleagues, mentors and all supporters. He said he didn't expect to hit the heights he reached.

His parents inspired him, Colbert said, as did a teacher at Barton High School. Colbert grew up in Rondo, Ark., but attended high school at Barton.

"He encouraged us and just told us that, hey, the sky's the limit," Colbert said. "You set your own path. No one else should do that but yourself. Just that encouragement from him and how he really had high expectations for all of his kids. That was very motivating. I said, 'Yes. I can do that. The sky is the limit. I'm going to set my path.'"

Next up for Colbert is a trip to Germany and the Special Olympics World Games, which start Saturday in Berlin. The Special Olympics cause is very important to him, Colbert said.

As he moves into retirement, Colbert delivered a message to educators.

"This is my philosophy: In education, we do what is best for kids," Colbert said. "Because it's all about kids. We should never lose that focus. Because we are there to make sure we provide an education for all students. We should never forget that public education is the foundation of this nation."

