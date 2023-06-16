It was International Women's Month. One of my professors suggested I come to a panel, saying that the Syrian Emergency Task Force (SETF) would be speaking.

Though quite ignorant on what was actually going on in Syria, I was intrigued. At the time I was also looking for a summer internship and thought maybe this would be a good cause I could support. A couple of minutes into the panel, I was drawn in.

The main host and organizer of the panel--native Arkansan Natalie Larrison--told us about the tragedies in Syria, as well as all the programs they were putting together to aid and assist victims.

I was touched, mortified, and hopeful all at once. I felt saddened when hearing from one of the survivors herself. I thought to myself, "If only more people knew."

I knew then and there that I wanted to be a part of this fight for justice.

It has been 12 years since the beginning of Syria's long fight for freedom. Twelve years of continued injustice and struggle. Twelve years of Syrians being considered less because they are refugees. Twelve years of being constantly victimized and retraumatized.

The Syrian people have been through a lot over the last decade, and it seems they cannot catch a break. Lebanon--one of the refugee sites containing about 1.2 million Syrian refugees--seems to want nothing more than the Syrians out of its country, constantly using them as a scapegoat for its dire economic situation. Turkey--the biggest host to Syrian refugees (3 million)--is currently undergoing a stressful election, where the topic of Syrians and their placement in the country is a hot topic. Syrians in Turkey have been silently awaiting the results, which will determine whether they will be deported back to Syria or not.

Meanwhile, Bashar al-Assad has been re-accepted into the Arab League, and it is becoming clear that there will be no consequences for repressing freedom and violating human rights.

During this time of unease, there has been a shift in the international climate despite the daily bombardment of civilians in Syria and northwest Syria. The normalization of Assad's dictatorship is dangerous for many reasons.

First, Syrians will never willingly return. As long as Assad is in power, they will not be safe. Second, who is to say this type of rule will not be mimicked elsewhere? This is no time to be passive and remain bystanders, as our moral responsibilities are at hand. The time is ripe, and we must take advantage of every opportunity to use our voices and make an impact.

It is our hope that the United States will step in at a time like this, stand up for democracy, and uphold our moral obligations to humanity.

The Assad Regime Anti-Normalization Act has been introduced in Congress, passed the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and is now on its way to the House of Representatives. Our own Arkansas congressman French Hill has been a significant advocate for the safety of the Syrian people; furthermore, schools, churches, mosques, and other community groups across central Arkansas have been educating themselves on the situation in Syria for years, and connecting directly to Syrians on the ground through the Letters of Hope program. The bill aims to prohibit any official action by the United States to recognize the Assad regime or normalize relations with any government operating in Syria led by Bashar al-Assad, and it strengthens the Caesar Act of 2019.

The Syrian Emergency Task Force will host peace rallies this summer, a week of Syria-related activities this September, and will participate in Arkansas Peace Week. You can keep up with these efforts on the website, setf.ngo, and on social media @syrianetf.

Coumba Soumare lives in Conway.