Final 4 city administrator candidates chosen in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- City directors chose the final four candidates for the city administrator position Monday during a special city board meeting.

Following comments from screening committee members Jonathan Barnett, David Jackson and Randy Torres, the directors went into executive session to select four names from the 12 candidates who recently went through Zoom interviews with the committee last week.

Those four candidates are Joshua Bruegger, Allan Gilbert, Jon Holmes and Aaron Smith.

Gilbert presently serves as the Siloam Springs police chief. Bruegger currently serves as the police chief in Pasadena, Texas, according to his application. Holmes is the city manager for Aurora, Mo., according to his application. Smith recently served as the assistant city manager in Odessa, Texas, according to his application. Smith left the position in March of this year, and his application does not list present employment.

They will each be interviewed by the city board at a later date, and then one candidate is expected be chosen to replace former City Administrator Phillip Patterson, who was terminated in March.

The screening committee was formed March 13 to review applications for the position of city administrator, filter out candidates with the right qualifications and schedule interviews.

Other committee members are City Director Lesa Rissler and Attorney Carla Wasson.

"We're all local," Barnett said during a city board meeting June 6. "And so we care about the community just like you all do and have a lot of love for this city."

Barnett said the panel made good progress and that the committee interviewed 12 candidates through Zoom.