Florida man executed for ’84 murders of 2 victims

by BRENDAN FARRINGTON The Associated Press | Today at 4:15 a.m.
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen. Owen, one of Florida's longest-serving inmates on death row, is scheduled to be executed Thursday, June 15, 2023, for the 1984 murder of a 14-year-old babysitter while two children she was watching slept and separately raping and killing a mother of two. (Florida Department of Corrections via AP, File)

STARKE, Fla. -- A Florida man was executed Thursday for killing a 14-year-old babysitter and a 38-year-old mother of two in separate attacks months apart in 1984 while children were sleeping in the homes he targeted.

Duane Owen was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m. after a lethal injection at Florida State Prison, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis' office. One of Florida's longest-held death row inmates, Owen was 23 at the time of the attacks and 62 when he was executed.

Owen declined to make a final statement. The procedure began at 6:01 p.m., with Owen's arms twitching and his breathing becoming heavier as the sedative took effect. The warden made sure Owen was unconscious before before lethal drugs were administered.

Owen was sentenced to death for the March 24, 1984, rape and fatal stabbing of Karen Slattery, 14, and for the rape and deadly hammer attack two months later on Georgianna Worden, 38. Both killings occurred in Palm Beach County.

Authorities said Owen attacked two other women in Palm Beach County who survived. All four attacks occurred just before and after Owen's 23rd birthday. Of the more than 290 people on Florida's death row, Owen was one of the longest held there.

Besides his death sentences, he also had received six life sentences.

Several family members of the victims witnessed the execution. No one in the witness room spoke, but after the execution, Slattery's younger sister, Debbi Johnson, who sat in the front row, called Owen a coward.

Johnson, who works as a deputy in the Florida Keys, was 10 years old when her sister died.

"With this rain today, I was really hoping I was going to see a rainbow," Johnson said. "Because that's what my mom always said, 'Whenever you see a rainbow, that's Karen smiling down on us.' There's no rainbow, but the rain will stop, and she'll come through in her own way."

Johnson said closure is a myth, but justice is real.

"The state of Florida said he was supposed to die by lethal injection, and that is exactly what happened today," Johnson said. "He served his sentence. The end."

