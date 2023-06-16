Golfers from California, Kansas win Stacy Lewis Invitational

JOHNSON -- A long plane ride and a three-hour rain delay on the course couldn't wipe the smile away from Anna Huang on Thursday.

Huang shot a three-day total 210 to win the girls division at the Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational at The Blessings Golf Club. Brad Rapp of Leawood, Kan., won the boys title with a three-day total of 213.

Huang, of Cota De Caza, Calif., boarded a plane with her mother in Los Angeles for the long trip to Fayetteville. She then had to wait around for three hours with the other golfers Wednesday when heavy rain moved into Northwest Arkansas and forced a delay in the tournament.