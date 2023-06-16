Haven’t learned a thing

B oth political parties should have gotten a harsh reality check in 2016.

The Democrats fielded a nominee who, on paper, was eminently qualified for the Oval Office. Hillary Clinton's resume checked all the boxes: first lady at the state and national level, stint as Secretary of State, two-term senator from populous New York. A life dedicated to public service, and an historic opportunity to become the first female to win the presidency--in a nation where more than half the active voters are women.

The splintered Republican slate of 17 candidates bore an uncanny and unflattering resemblance to motley Disney dwarfs. That many literally screamed "identity crisis." Eight years of Barack Obama had produced more confusion among GOP elite leaders than consensus around sound strategy. And none of their presumptive nominees matched the qualifications of Clinton. Even worse, the emerging leader was the least qualified of the bunch, burdened with troubling baggage.

Looking back, the idea that an absolute political novice, who had never won election for any office (and had only joined the party in 2012), would rise up from nowhere and clean the clocks of 16 fairly well-pedigreed Republicans seems preposterous. That he'd present a credible challenge to a highly credentialed Democrat party icon seems ridiculously far-fetched. That he would actually defeat that Democrat stretches credulity to its fetch-farthest.

What did each party as an institution learn from that episodic and epic failure of an election? Not a thing.

Or maybe more accurately, a lot of wrong things.

Instead of a rock-bottom reality check, elites and presumptive influencers in both parties hunkered down in a resentful, refuse-to-accept denial mentality.

Rather than try to understand why so many tens of millions of voters would elect someone considered generally unelectable (for many valid reasons) by all purveyors of conventional wisdom early in the campaign, they simply blamed voters for that choice.

But the people didn't create or cause Trump.

He should never have become president, and wouldn't have, if either party's leadership had been willing to read the room regarding voter sentiment. The pro-Trump passion is low in even his more ardent supporters. But the anti-establishment fervor is off the charts.

Even after the fact, the prevailing political establishment in both parties is still selfishly and stubbornly resisting change. They prefer the in-dwelt security of their systems, and are intolerant to the nth degree of anyone who hasn't paid their dues or properly kissed the ring of the political powers that be.

They covertly resent an enormous segment of the people. The Democrats' response in 2020 was to nominate a candidate even more entrenched in career politics and party machinations. Joe Biden is the establishment personified.

The Never Trump movement among establishment Republicans was, and is, a tone-deaf response that wavers between shameless opportunism and utter arrogance; neither is appealing to voters already fed up with party-first partisan hacks.

Instead of learning anything useful from the Trump phenomenon, establishment types seek only to punish him as an outlier; to make an example of him as a deterrent to other independents who might try bucking the system.

The unspoken message is glaring and hostile: Cross the political establishment at your peril. Taxpayer-funded investigations pursuing criminal charges reek of witch hunts--and millions of voters vehemently oppose Trump prosecutions that appear to be, even if they technically aren't, selective and vengeful.

At a time when public trust is already at low tide, the establishment's brazen behavior only invokes more distrust.

The 2016 election should have been won by Democrats, but was lost by Clinton to an "anybody but her" swell in swing states.

The 2020 election should have been won by Republicans, but was lost by Trump to an "anybody but him" swell in swing states.

When the establishment leadership keeps producing presidential candidates who generate staggering "anybody but you" blocs of anti-votes, that's an invasive party problem. It's a fanfare of red flags that platforms and policies have lost touch with average voters' lives and concerns.

M ore and more people are realizing it's the political parties driving the destructive polarization nobody likes. They're peddling the narratives of divisive special interests and activist causes that pit groups against each other for gain.

Neither party seems very interested in the people's narrative involving fundamental issues like well-paying jobs, good public schools, safe communities and the pursuit of happy lives. Neither party seems to believe in the classic concept of liberty anymore--that the people can figure things out for themselves better than government-sanctioned social engineers can.

Self-government surrendered to powerful, systemic bureaucracies loses the requisite personal "self." Government of the people becomes government over the people.

The parties' resolute refusal to reform themselves is what opened the door for a Trump ascension. Blaming and crucifying him doesn't fix that; it might make things worse.

Beating Trump in an election ought to be easy. All it takes is a better candidate capable of unifying folks.

The fact that neither party's establishment leadership can produce one is proof positive where the problem lies. How long before one party finally "gets it" is anybody's guess, and everybody's hope.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.