DEAR READERS: In the past few weeks, I've received several letters that are similar to the ones I get every year starting in early spring. So, here is my annual answer:

No, you may not wear white, off-white, cream, the very palest beige or the lightest imaginable shade of yellow to some else's wedding. So many pastels photograph as white.

No, you may not call the bride and put her in the uncomfortable position by asking whether or not she minds if you wear white. Yes, she won't like it and might even be angry if you do ask.

How do I know this? I called a popular bridal magazine and spoke to the editor, and I also called two local bridal consultants. They all said the same thing I've been saying for years. No, no and no. Unless the bride has requested that people wear white, find another pretty color instead.

I know times have changed, but wearing white is a no-brainer, according to one consultant who keeps abreast of these sort of things.

For just one day out of the year, you can wear another color and let the bride have the spotlight in her lovely white dress.

DEAR HELOISE: I have found that most well-made containers can be repurposed and used over and over again. I bought some gum for my son, and it came in a plastic container with a lid that snaps shut. When he was finished with it, I asked for the container and bought a couple more packs for him, with the provision that he returns the container to me. I now use them to store small objects such as straight pins, safety pins, nibs for my fountain pen, ink cartridges, a small address book, bobby pins, cotton swabs, ribbon and much more.

If I can't find a purpose for something, I send it to the recycle bin for pickup each week. We all need to think more conservatively and reuse items around us.

-- Laura M.,

Canfield, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: My doctor has been after me to reduce my weight and eat more vegetables. I was never fond of vegetables until my wife started to add a couple of bouillon cubes to vegetables, which gave them more flavor. We love the fat-free bouillon cubes for cooking vegetables in water.

-- Frank R.,

Middlesboro, Ky.

