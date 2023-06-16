Hunter Biden gives deposition in Little Rock in child support case





Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, appeared in Little Rock on Friday for a deposition in his years-long paternity and child support case.



Hunter Biden, 53, is seeking to lower the $20,000-per-month child support payments to the child’s mother, Lunden Roberts, 32, of Batesville. The couple’s daughter is 4 years old.



Friday’s deposition was held at the Stephens Inc. building at 111 Center St.



The deposition was audio recorded and attended by a court reporter, as well as attorneys for Biden and Roberts, according to court documents.



The paternity and child support battle, which began in 2019, has intensified during the last two months. In early May, Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer criticized attorneys for slowing the case’s progress. In particular, she ordered Biden’s attorneys to be more cooperative with discovery documents related to Biden’s income.



A hearing was canceled later that month after it appeared that attorneys were resolving their issues and moving the case forward.



Then, on June 5, Meyer filed an order requiring all parties to appear in a Batesville courtroom next month. Roberts’ attorneys filed a motion of contempt for Biden, alleging that he is still not being forthcoming with his income information. That hearing is set for July 10.



Meyer stated in her order that Biden would be given an opportunity at next month’s hearing to respond to questions about his financial status and that he will be required to “show cause” as to why he shouldn’t be held in contempt.



Clint Lancaster, one of Roberts’ attorneys, said he is seeking criminal contempt for Biden, which could result in fines or jail time being leveled against Biden if the judge finds that he’s been in contempt of court.



Messages left Friday for Lancaster and Roberts’ attorney, Brent Langdon, were not returned.