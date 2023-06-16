Hutchinson: Talking about Trump pardon inappropriate for presidential campaign trail

WASHINGTON -- Former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson says any discussions regarding a possible pardon of former President Donald Trump "shouldn't be part of a political campaign."

A vocal Trump critic, Hutchinson expressed caution about backing a Trump pardon in the days following a federal indictment over the former president's alleged storage and concealment of top-secret government documents.

"Obviously, he's entitled to a presumption of innocence, but don't undermine the criminal justice system and the importance of what's happening here in the equal application of the law," Hutchinson, a Republican, told NBC News' Andrea Mitchell on Wednesday.

Trump pleaded innocent Tuesday to 37 felony charges stemming from allegedly possessing classified government documents and rebuffing requests to return these records. The indictment is Trump's second since he launched his presidential campaign in November. Trump faces charges in New York concerning hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Following the first indictment, Hutchinson called on Trump to drop out of the Republican nomination contest. Hutchinson doubled down on that request with the second set of charges.

"Donald Trump's actions -- from his willful disregard for the Constitution to his disrespect for the rule of law -- should not define our nation or the Republican Party," the former governor said last week.

In speaking with Mitchell, Hutchinson said presidential candidates should not spend time discussing a possible pardon.

"It's simply wrong to be discussing a pardon when we really haven't gotten the facts out," he said. "That's not something that I think should be discussed. I'm certainly opposed to it in part of the campaign for president."

Hutchinson said the next commander in chief needs to be capable of "protecting the highest secrets of our land and doesn't treat them cavalierly."

"I think it's very important that the voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have a voice as well as [those voters] as we move down to South Carolina," he added, referencing the first states holding caucuses and primary elections.

"Let's let the voters dictate who's going to be the Republican nominee. I don't think it's going to be Donald Trump, and I think the fact that there's more candidates getting into the race right now demonstrate they see an opportunity and that we need to have new leadership in our party."

Hutchinson spoke out against Trump following the 2020 presidential election and Trump's denial of the results. Hutchinson also called the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol a disqualifying factor in Trump's pursuit of a second White House tenure.

Trump leads Republican challengers in national surveys regarding the GOP nomination. Hutchinson -- whose public service career includes time as a U.S. attorney and House of Representatives member -- has polled about 1% in multiple polls.

Nikki Haley, who served as United Nations ambassador under Trump, has decried the indictment but is cautious about supporting a possible pardon. During a Tuesday appearance on Buck Sexton and Clay Travis' radio program, Haley said Trump acted "incredibly reckless with our national security."

"When you look at a pardon, the issue is less about guilt and more about what's good for the country. And I think it would be terrible for the country to have a former president in prison for years because of a documents case," Haley, South Carolina's governor before joining the Trump administration, told the conservative radio hosts.

"I would be inclined in favor of a pardon, but I think it's really premature at this point when he's not even been convicted of anything."

Former Vice President Mike Pence also described conversations surrounding a pardon as "premature" during a Wednesday appearance on Sexton and Travis' show.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump's main rival for the Republican nomination, described the indictment as evidence of "an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation." He has yet to publicly address the idea of a pardon.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told Fox News Radio he "can't imagine" pardoning Trump as long as the former president receives a fair trial. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has steered away from making any pardon-related statements while condemning the Justice Department.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has called on other Republican presidential candidates to support pardoning Trump if they win in 2024.