Nicole Daedone, who promoted “orgasmic meditation” as a road to women’s well-being, was released on $1 million bond by a federal judge in New York after pleading innocent to manipulating traumatized people into debt, undesired sex and underpaid work.

Kristina Karamo, chair of the Michigan GOP, and other plaintiffs were ordered to pay $58,000 in legal fees incurred by Detroit to fight a lawsuit challenging absentee voting, which the judge ruled was “rife with speculation, an absence of facts and a lack of understanding.”

Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, an immigrant from Iraq, faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in Portland, Ore., to conspiring to provide material support to Islamic State by producing and distributing propaganda and recruiting materials as part of a “digital caliphate.”

John Russell Howald of Montana was sentenced to 18 years in prison for threatening a woman with violent, homophobic slurs and shooting at her house with an assault rifle as part of his “mission” to rid the town of Basin of its LGBTQ+ community.

Charlie Townsend resigned as an officer at Kilby Correctional Facility in Alabama after being charged with drug trafficking and accused of bringing methamphetamine into the prison for the promise of $1,500.

Andrew Coster, New Zealand police commissioner, cited “havoc and harm in communities around the globe” after authorities unraveled a scheme to smuggle tons of meth from Canada to Australia and New Zealand hidden in shipments of maple syrup and canola oil.

Sarah Hoy of Michigan Technological University said a last-ditch attempt to prevent gray wolves from dying out on the Lake Superior island chain has been “hugely successful,” and the predator is thriving while the moose population continues a sharp but needed decline.

Helena Newman of the auctioneer Sotheby’s described “a technical tour de force, full of boundary-pushing experimentation, as well as a heartfelt ode to absolute beauty” as a masterpiece by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt promises to become the most expensive painting ever sold in Europe.

Martha Jessenia Gutierrez Serrano, who at 28 enrolled at Hahnville High School in Louisiana posing as a 17-year-old, was arrested along with her mother, though the sheriff said there was “no nefarious reason,” just “bad judgment” in a quest to learn English.



