Inside the Drive-In Speakerbox

I am not a podcast person, though I know many podcast people. They enjoy their true crime series, their celebrity gossip, and their pseudo-political news programs. Don't get me wrong, I've tried to be a podcast person, yet there's something about this subculture and this entertainment medium that has never clicked with me. Maybe it's because there's an endless amount of content out there, or maybe because I feel like it takes too much time and dedication to be a loyal listener, or perhaps I'm just more comfortable with the more traditional formats.

But late last year, while I was mindlessly scrolling through Facebook, I stumbled onto a page/podcast/show that was broadcasting live from Fayetteville called The Drive-In Speakerbox.

"I'm your host, Bo, the boom operator."

"And I'm Slick Dwag-y, the grip."

Two white dudes, both with facial hair, introduce themselves as they sit in front of a wall of 1980s themed knickknacks -- action figures, posters, and VHS cassettes representing movies like "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Ghostbusters." At first glance, this show looks like any other nerd-cast, but the longer I stayed tuned, the longer I realized that these two hosts, Bo Counts and Jake Howell, were more or less the anti-fanboys, as they willingly -- and with reason -- trash big-budget comic-book movies, critique studios that pander to nostalgia, and argue with each other over the creditability of the "Fast and Furious" series. But the two hosts even jokingly acknowledge that "every two white guys that are friends have a podcast."

"I started this show back when I was doing college radio at KXUA," Counts recalled, which would have been almost two decades ago. The show has evolved quite a bit since it first aired. "At the time, the show was all film scores."

Once Counts convinced Howell to join him in the studio, The Speakerbox went from a music show to a more movie news- and review-related structure. They eventually moved away from the radio and are now broadcasting live every Monday night at 8 o'clock on platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, and primarily Twitch.









The format of the show is fairly standard. The two spend the first half of the show going over any of the big movie news that has happened over the past week, followed by each host reviewing a movie that they saw in theaters. They don't always focus on the biggest new releases; Counts tends to promote more indie releases, whereas Howell often brings up the latest Hindi movies that have invaded the American market.

After the review portion of the show, Howell then goes over the weekly box office numbers, counting down the top 10 grossing movies in America. The duo explained, "If you understand where the money is going then you can understand where the industry is going."

The main thing that makes The Speakerbox stand out above all the other similar podcasts is how interactive they are with their audience. As they are doing the show live, they can see their audience's comments in real time; and they pause, not just to read the comments, but apply them to their discourse.

Howell describes this as a "special interaction with people on the stream that's fully interactive" as they allow their audience to be active participants in the show. They even have a Discord page where their fans can chat among themselves after the show goes off the air. Utilizing these new-ish tools and websites has opened up The Drive-In Speakerbox to a larger, broader, and more international audience.

The hosts passionately claim that one of their biggest pet peeves is "just how many people are out there reviewing movies, that know nothing about movies!" Counts, who is primarily the owner of the pinball-themed bar Pinpoint in Fayetteville, has worked on numerous film and television sets, including being on the sound teams for the feature-length film "Greater," and the HBO series "True Detective." He was even a big part in putting together the special "Cocaine Bear" Drive-In screening that Alamo Drafthouse presented earlier this year. So, as they review movies, both hosts can back up their opinions with some level of credibility.

Howell says that they could "talk about the cinematography and the shots and what stories they tell," but Counts doesn't want the show to come off as pretentious. But they don't come off as pretentious at all; in fact, the show plays out like you're chatting about movies with your best buds down at the local bar. I believe that's at the heart of their show, and why I've taken such a strong liking to it. Howell put it best by saying that movies "give me a reference to have in conversation with people. Somewhere in life, everyone has liked at least one movie. And it gives us something to talk about, allowing you to make friends that you might not have otherwise been able to."

Their show is a welcoming virtual place where everybody knows your screen name. And maybe, in the end, The Drive-In Speakerbox will finally turn me into a podcast person.

The Drive-In Speakerbox airs at 8 p.m. Mondays. You can find a list of all the platforms that the show streams from at their website, driveinspeakerbox.com.