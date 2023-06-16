Juneteenth marked around Arkansas this weekend

"We're a little bit larger this year. Last year, we had about 3,000-3,600 people; this year, we're expecting to have about 5,000 people," says Anthony Ball, vice president of Music Moves. The nonprofit hosts the third annual Freedom Festival Saturday in Springdale.

"Last year, we had the largest Juneteenth celebration in the state, [so] we're trying to ride that wave."

Typically celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth is a national day of observance and celebration marking the end of slavery in the United States.

Northwest Arkansas celebrations begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and will go into the evening. As always, Music Moves presents a huge lineup of Black music, which reflects the nonprofit's mission to make Black music accessible through performance and education.

"We got Bone Thugs-n-Harmony," Ball says of the iconic 1990s rap group performing in the evening. "We got the Ohio Players, which is the old school '70s band that were right there with Earth Wind and Fire and Parliament. I'm really excited to have them and Young Joc. He's a huge personality. He had some big No. 1 songs in the early 2000s."

Ball adds that there will be gospel music from Lisa Knowles & The Brown Singers of Memphis starting at 1:30 p.m., and local party band Funk Factory will perform too.

INTERFORM will present a runway show with "Project Runway" finalist Korto Momolu this year as part of the Juneteenth celebrations. Momolu is an Arkansas native.

Also returning to Freedom Festival this year are the health and wellness booths, many local vendors, food trucks and fun for the kids -- including bounce houses -- and art-making areas set up by Crystal Bridges.

The all-day event is free and family-friendly (aside from some language from Young Joc and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony). More information at musicmovesar.com/event/freedom-festival-celebrating-juneteenth.

RIVER VALLEY

A Juneteenth Celebration begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with a march titled "Walk It Out" from 9 to 11 a.m. at Walmart Health. "Harlem Nights at the Cotton Club," the third gala hosted by Mayor George McGill, starts at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Wyndham Fort Smith City Center. Tickets are $150-$200 at fortsmith.org/harlem-nights-at-the-cotton-club.

LITTLE ROCK

"Juneteenth in Da Rock" continues at 7 a.m. Saturday with a Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk at The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. A street festival starts at noon at the cultural center and along West Ninth Street, with live music, vendors, food trucks, kids' zone, a sensory-friendly quiet zone and a health and wellness village. Free. , juneteenthlittlerock.com

Former state Sen. Joyce Elliott will be the keynote speaker for Monday's daylong Juneteenth celebration at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock at 10 a.m. in the Stella Boyle Concert Hall. The day will include presentations and a catered lunch from Black-owned businesses. Admission is free. A full schedule is available at ualr.edu/www/event/juneteenth-celebration-2023.

ELSEWHERE

Benton Juneteenth with vendors, music, games, reading of the proclamation, quilted history museum with Carolyn Williams, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Ralph Bunche Park, 1300 S. East St., Benton. Free. Email Kaleb.turner@bentonar.org.

The ninth annual Juneteenth Celebration in Mississippi River County continues with a youth readings from 3-5 p.m. today at Blytheville Public Library; a parade at 6 p.m. followed by a block party on Ash Street in Blytheville; the main celebration and annual Juneteenth meal is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Richard B. Harrison Multipurpose Complex; Juneteenth Gospel Jubilee is 3 p.m. Sunday at Ritz Civic Center.

The Elaine Juneteenth Festival is set for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Elaine High School, 100 College Ave. Live entertainment, talent showcase, health screenings, games, arts, crafts, scavenger hunt, barbecue cookout, ATV show, kids' activity zone and guest speakers. facebook.com/elainejuneteenth.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in Little Rock contributed to this roundup.

---

FYI

Freedom Festival

WHEN -- 1-9 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale

COST -- Free

INFO -- musicmovesar.com/event/freedom-festival-celebrating-juneteenth