Kentucky OL among those to visit UA

The University of Arkansas will be one of at least three schools to get official visits from 3-star offensive lineman Zuri Madison.

Madison, 6-4, 305 pounds, of Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass, visited West Virginia last weekend and is expected to arrive in Fayetteville today for his official visit and will follow up with a visit to Miami on June 23-25.

"I've heard a lot of good things," Madison said of Arkansas. "Usually when I bring up the name Arkansas, it makes people open up their eyes, so I'm excited to get down there and see what they have and to be able to make a decision. Potentially, my goal is to make a decision sometime in July. ... Things happen, but the goal is July."

His mother Tarita Madison and aunt Stacy Borders will accompany Madison to Fayetteville.

Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Miami, West Virginia, Purdue, Duke and Marshall are some of Madison's scholarship offers. Razorback offensive line coach Cody Kennedy extended an offer on May 17.

Madison said he appreciates Kennedy understanding his wish to go through the recruiting process before making his college decision.

"It's a strong relationship. Coach Kennedy usually checks in on me," Madison said. "He's good people. You can tell he's all about me and all about my decision and he respects that through recruitment. I have to go to other places, but he's very understanding. I can tell just how he is and how he talks with his energy when he answers the phone."

Madison has a 3.5 grade-point average and is considering studying human resources in college. He said he's aware of the reputation of the UA's Sam M. Walton College of Business. IN 2021, the Wall Street Journal found the Sam M. Walton College of Business master's of business administration degree is the 11th best return on investment out of 600 MBA programs across the country.

On3.com rates Madison as a 3-star recruit and the nation's No. 44 offensive tackle in the 2024 class.

Madison said Kennedy talked up the ability of the UA program getting offensive linemen to the NFL.

"A lot of people said Arkansas kind of breeds linemen, so that's kind of intrigued me a little bit," Madison said. "I've heard a lot about Arkansas as a program through past years, but I didn't know until he told me they send a large margin of their O-linemen yearly. They sent a center recently to the NFL."

Madison, who will be a team captain as a senior, said he's open to visiting a fourth school if he could fit it into his schedule before announcing his college decision.

The Hogs are expected to host eight more prospects for official visits this weekend.

Arkansas defensive back commitment Jaden Allen, 5-10, 165, of Aledo, Texas, and athlete pledge Juju Pope, 6-0, 195, of Batesville (Miss.) South Panola, are expected to visit. Allen's teammate and Hog defensive back target Chris Johnson II, 6-1, 175, will also arrive today for his visit.

All three are rated 4-star prospects by at least one major recruiting service.

On3.com's No. 13 linebacker nationally Bradley Shaw, 6-0, 220, of Hoover, Ala., is also expected to arrive today for his visit. A 4-star prospect, he's also the No. 177 overall recruit in the nation in the class of 2024.

Consensus 4-star prospects Selman Bridges, a cornerback, and Benton running back target Braylen Russell are also scheduled to visit.

Bridges, 6-4, 170, of Temple (Texas) Lake Belton, also visited Arkansas in April. Russell, 6-2, 230, visited the Hogs on Wednesday for a 7-0n-7 event held on the UA campus.

Consensus 4-star safety prospect Tylen Singleton, 6-2, 200, of Many, La., will be making his third trip to Fayetteville for his official visit this weekend.

Defensive lineman William Echoles, 6-4, 290, of Houston, Miss., is also scheduled to make a trip to Fayetteville this weekend. He visited Auburn last weekend and is planning to visit Missouri on June 23-25.

