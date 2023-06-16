Leak suspect’s new charges offer detail

Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guard member charged with leaking government secrets in an online group of gamers and gun enthusiasts, was indicted Thursday on additional charges that offer more detail about what type of classified information he allegedly mishandled.

The indictment charges Teixeira with six counts of illegal retention and transmission of national defense information, crimes which could send him to prison for years if he is convicted.

Teixeira, a 21-year-old from North Dighton, Mass., has been in jail since his April arrest. FBI agents traced to him photos posted online of classified documents. Authorities say he worked as an IT professional at a military base in Cape Cod, and abused his top secret clearance by illegally sharing U.S. intelligence assessments and other sensitive information on Discord, a social media platform popular with video game players.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a written statement announcing the indictment that Teixeira "was entrusted by the United States government with access to classified national defense information -- including information that reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to national security if shared."

Teixeira is accused of violating the same section of the Espionage Act that former president Donald Trump also is charged with violating, among other crimes, for allegedly stashing classified documents at his post-presidency home in Florida.

When he was arrested, Teixeira faced two charges, but more charges were likely as the investigation progressed. Teixeira has pleaded not guilty to those two initial charges. It was not immediately clear when he would appear in court to respond to the new indictment.

The first count in Thursday's indictment by a Boston grand jury is based on a document describing "the compromise by a foreign adversary of certain accounts belonging to a U.S. company."

The second count in the indictment alleges that Teixeira shared classified information concerning the war in Ukraine, including the provision of military equipment to the country, how it would be transferred and how it would be used. He is also charged with disclosing a document describing troop movements in Ukraine, which the indictment says was based on "sensitive U.S. intelligence, gathered through classified sources and methods."

The descriptions of documents Teixeira allegedly shared are consistent with those obtained by The Washington Post that friends of Teixeira say he posted on Discord, with what he believed was a trusted circle of associates who would not share the information more broadly. Those friends said in recent interviews that Teixeira was motivated by a desire to keep them informed about the war in Ukraine and to reveal to them information that was not generally available to the public.

A friend who said he received the documents from Teixeira on Discord said the airman understood that the information was classified and that he was not supposed to share it with people who lacked a security clearance.

"He knew what he was doing when he posted these documents, of course. These weren't accidental leaks of any kind," the friend said. He added that Teixeira never intended for the information to be widely known and was not trying to expose potential wrongdoing by the government. Rather, he seemed motivated by a desire to demonstrate his superior knowledge of current events, based on his access to classified information.

"I would definitely not call him a whistleblower," the friend said.