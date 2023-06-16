Legislative panel OKs Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s $20.1M advertising contract with CJRW

An Arkansas legislative panel on Thursday signed off on the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's proposed three-year advertising contract totaling $20.1 million with the firm CJRW of Little Rock with up to two one-year extensions totaling $13.5 million more.

The Legislative Council's lottery oversight subcommittee completed its review of the proposed contract Thursday. The proposed contract is for advertising, marketing and media buying services.

Lottery Director Eric Hagler said the lottery intends to spend at or below $6.7 million a year with CJRW through the proposed advertising contract during the first three years from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026.

The proposed contract includes mutually agreeable extensions up to two years that would ultimately expire June 30, 2028, Hagler said in a letter to the lottery oversight subcommittee. The total dollar amount of the contract with the up to two-year extensions is $33.6 million, he said.

The proposed contract with CJRW is for about $6.7 million a year, which is a decrease from the previous contract with the agency for $6.88 million a year, Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration, said after the subcommittee's meeting.

Other firms that submitted proposals include 4media Group Inc. of Bentonville, Cranford Company of Little Rock, GWL Advertising of Little Rock, and Social Innovation LLC, doing business as Team SI of Little Rock, in response to a request for proposals issued through the Office of State Procurement, Hardin said. A sixth company, Velocity Promotions, submitted a proposal but it did not meet the minimum qualifications and was not scored as a result.

In response to questions from Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, Mike Smith, the lottery's gaming director, told lawmakers that CJRW "had the highest technical score, and the lowest cost and I think they may have been equal on the interview scores."

Hagler, who has been the lottery's director since August 2020, said the lottery had an advertising and marketing budget for $8 million in fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, 2021, reduced that budget to $7.2 million in fiscal 2022 that ended June 30, 2022, and then cut that budget to $6.7 million in fiscal 2023 that ends June 30, but "we expect to book record net proceeds in [fiscal year] 2023 [and] our revenue should come in as the second-highest revenue in the lottery history."

The lottery's largest amount of money raised for college scholarships in a fiscal year is the $106.6 million raised in fiscal 2021, and the lottery's largest amount of revenues collected in a fiscal year is the $632.5 million collected in fiscal 2021. Lottery officials have attributed the records set in fiscal 2021 in part to factors brought on by the covid-19 pandemic, such as people spending more time at home.

The lottery's projected advertising and marketing budget is $6.5 million in fiscal 2024 that begins July 1, 2023, and ends June 30, 2024.

Six years ago, lawmakers signed off on the lottery's proposed five-year, $34.5 million advertising contract with CJRW after several lawmakers grilled lottery and state procurement directors about how they selected CJRW for the contract that was previously held by Mangan Holcomb Partners.

After the lottery signaled its intent to contract with CJRW, Mangan Holcomb Partners of Little Rock and the partnership of the Little Rock firms of Ghidotti Communications and Vines Media filed protests with the Office of State Procurement. Edward Armstrong, director of the Office of State Procurement, subsequently rejected the protests.