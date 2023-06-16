Holding accountable

When someone shows you who they are, believe them. The federal grand jury that recently indicted Donald Trump certainly did.

Trump publicly and repeatedly confirmed that he intentionally took classified documents, hid them in his private residence, and tried to prevent law enforcement from obtaining what he stole. According to the indictment, those documents contained highly classified information about America's defense and weapons capabilities, our nuclear secrets, and our potential military vulnerabilities.

A group of everyday Americans, fulfilling their civic duty by serving on a grand jury, reviewed mountains of evidence--including testimony from dozens of witnesses, documents, and more. They came together and decided there was enough evidence that crimes had been committed to bring felony charges against Trump; 37 of them, in fact.

The rule of law is a basic principle that everyone must be held to equally. When others have committed crimes of this nature, they were prosecuted. Even if he is rich, famous, and a former president, Trump should be treated like everyone else and held accountable for his crimes against our country.

EDDIE JOHNSON

Little Rock

Avoid River Market

My wife and I used to enjoyed eating at the Flying Fish in the downtown River Market area but finally stopped due to difficulty in finding parking. I haven't been down there in years.

My grandson asked me to meet him at the River Market for lunch the other day, so I drove down and looked around for a place to park. I found a well-marked place on River Market Avenue and parked there. I saw no parking meters or requirement to pay for parking, so I walked from there to meet him.

We had about a 30-minute lunch, then I walked back to my car. There was a citation for a parking violation on my windshield. It was never obvious to me that it was a paid parking spot and I still don't know what I should have done differently.

Anyway, it cost me $17.25 to park for 30 minutes, and I will never go back to the River Market area. I can see why a lot of people avoid the place.

PAUL HARPER

Sherwood