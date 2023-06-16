Live music: Muddy Waters’s great newphew, Keith Johnson, plays Nelson Hacket celebration

"The Prince of Delta Blues," Keith Johnson, will perform at 6:30 p.m. today during the reception for the Nelson Hackett Celebration at the Juke Joint Exhibit in the atrium of the Pryor Center on the Fayetteville square. Johnson is a singer, songwriter and musician from Mississippi and is the great-nephew of blues icon McKinley "Muddy Waters" Morganfield. The celebration will mark the unveiling of the new Nelson Hackett historical marker and Nelson Hackett Boulevard street sign. The performance is is free and open to the public.

ELSEWHERE

Lisa Knowles & the Brown Singers, Funk Factory, Young Joc, The Ohio Players and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will perform during the Freedom Festival in celebration of Juneteenth on the downtown Shiloh Square in Springdale. Music starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ashtyn Barbaree & The Barbarians perform at 7 p.m. today; Neon Flight and Sarah Loethen Duo play at 7 p.m. June 19 for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61, in Bentonville.

TV Preacher, The Salesman and Chrono Wizard play at 8 p.m. today at Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

The Avett Brothers and Gov't Mule play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts.

The Red Lens with Protohive and Kin & Company happens at 8 p.m. today; Material Girl and the Fame Monsters play at 8 p.m Saturday for Railyard Live in Railyard Park in downtown Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation. railyardlive.com.

Sip & Sing starts at 7 p.m. with Bert & Heather today at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. in Springdale. tontitownwinery.com.

Common Roots plays at 6 p.m. Saturday; Sam Albright plays at 4 p.m. Sunday at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

-- Monica Hooper

mhooper@nwaonline.com