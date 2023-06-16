Sections
Local uBreakiFix franchisers shift with brand as smartphones have stronger glass, market saturation

by Aaron Gettinger | Today at 2:15 a.m.
uBreakiFix repeat customer Brooklyn Simpson hands her iPhone to business-owner Joyce Harb at the franchise's Little Rock location.


Much has changed over the years in the market for smartphones and for the businesses that repair them. With the advent of more damage-resistant phones, the repair corporations have been acquired by companies that insure an array of personal electronics, expanding the services offered by local repair franchises.

uBreakiFix began operations in 2009 in Orlando, Fla., and has hundreds of franchises nationwide today, including four in Central Arkansas.

Franchisees Joyce and Ron Harb have been in Little Rock since 1980 and opened their uBreakiFix location in the city in July 2014, opening their last, in Bryant, in 2019.

Print Headline: Electronics repairs offer franchisees steady work

