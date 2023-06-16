LR man, 34, faces child porn charges

Special agents of the Arkansas attorney general's office and Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a Little Rock man accused of possessing child pornography, according to a news release from Attorney General Tim Griffin.

Members of the office's Special Investigations Division Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Abel Lopez-Cano, 34, after getting a cyber tip from the Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the release states.

Lopez-Cano faces 30 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, the release states. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening without bail.

"The protection of Arkansas children from sexual predators and exploitation is among the most important duties I have as Attorney General," Griffin said in the release. "Today's arrest by special agents of my office should serve notice on those possessing this kind of material that we are coming for you, you will be caught, and you will be fully prosecuted."