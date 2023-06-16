Man accused of trying to kill Lowell police officer after crashing into his car

BENTONVILLE -- A Huntsville man is accused of attempting to kill a Lowell police officer.

Jerry Henington, 37, was arrested Wednesday in connection with attempted first-degree murder, battery of a law enforcement officer, unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate certain crimes, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and driving while intoxicated 5th offense, all felonies. Henington is facing misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, reckless driving, requirements in accidents involving death or injuries, and speeding in excess of 15 mph over the speed limit.

Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against him.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green found Friday that probable cause exists to hold Henington.

Brian Sexton, chief deputy prosecutor, recommended the judge set a $250,000 bond for Henington. Sexton said he was concerned about public safety since Henington has a history of fleeing from police. Sexton said Henington also has a history of failing to appear in court.

Henington said he's lived with grandmother in Springdale for most of his life. He said he's worked for a few months since getting out of prison. Henington said he served four years for fleeing and driving while intoxicated.

Court documents state Henington has an extensive criminal history, which includes previous convictions for fleeing, battery, failure to stop after accident with injury/death, criminal mischief and aggravated assault.

The judge set Henington's bond at $250,000 cash only.

Henington was arrested after Lowell police responded to a call concerning a hit and run at 550 p.m.Wednesday, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A Lowell police officer was on Center Drive when he encountered a driver in a damaged vehicle, according to the affidavit. The driver pointed out the direction the vehicle that hit him went, the affidavit states.

The officer encounter the suspected vehicle and the driver started to flee at speeds of over 50 mph on a residential street with a 25 mph speed limit, according to the affidavit.

The fleeing vehicle crashed into a police vehicle at the end of Bluff Drive, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit claims Lowell police officer Juvenal Rubiowas targeted in the crash, and he was taken to Mercy Hospital with multiple fractures and torn ligaments in one of his hands, according to the affidavit.

Lt. Kris Spangler, a certified crash reconstruction expert, believes Henington made a purposeful steering input to seemingly target a certain impact point on Rubio's occupied vehicle, the affidavit states.

Police believe Henington's actions were intentional and he had time to stop his vehicle for law enforcement, according to the affidavit.

Henington was taken into custody and put in a patrol vehicle, but was removed after he continuously struck his head on the inside case, the affidavit states. He was then taken by ambulance to the hospital, according to the affidavit.

The owner of the vehicle reported to police Henington was an acquaintance and had stolen the vehicle from her and she was filing a report with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, according to the affidavit.

Police could not interview Henington because of his intoxication, the affidavit states. Henington was given Narcan at the scene, and he also had to be intubated at the hospital, according to the affidavit.

Tye Elijah Sutton, 18, was a passenger in the vehicle with Henington, according to the affidavit. He was arrested in connection with fleeing, possession of controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Sexton requested the judge set bond at $50,000 cash or corporate surety for Sutton.

Sutton said he's worked for few months at a fast food restaurant and has family who live in the area. He has an active arrest warrant for theft by receiving out of the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

"I just turned 18 on June 4," Sutton told the judge. "Since June 4, I haven't been arrested for anything."

The judge set Sutton's bond at $50,000 cash or corporate surety.

She appointed the Benton County Public Defenders Office to represent Henington and Sutton.

The pair's arraignments are set for 8 a.m. July 17 in Green's court.