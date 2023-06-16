Sections
Miller County inmate death prompts police investigation

by Texarkana Gazette | Today at 3:29 a.m.
TEXARKANA -- The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man found hanging Tuesday night in the Miller County jail.

Charles Ziska, 26, of Texarkana was found in his cell about 10:14 p.m. during a routine security check and inmate escort, according to a news release from the Miller County sheriff's office.

Detention staff called for assistance and began life-saving measures on Ziska. The jail nurse, LifeNet EMS and Miller County deputies all assisted, according to the release.

Ziska's body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Ziska was being held on several felony charges, according to the release.

According to Miller County Circuit Court records, Ziska was arrested in May on charges of commercial burglary, theft of property and first degree criminal mischief.

