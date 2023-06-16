Teamsters at UPS

set to back strike

Thousands of Teamster UPS drivers across the United States are expected to authorize a strike today, bringing the country a step closer to what would be among the largest work stoppages in decades.

An authorization vote does not mean that a strike will happen, but it gives Teamsters union leaders the right to call a national walkout if a contract deal is not reached in negotiations before July 31. It would be the first strike to threaten the nation's transportation system since the last time UPS employees went on strike 26 years ago and the largest of any U.S. industry since the 1950s.

UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters have been in talks since early May over the UPS contract, which sets pay, benefits and working conditions for some 340,000 UPS employees nationwide. The major sticking points are higher pay, the creation of more full-time jobs and the elimination of UPS' reliance on a lower-paid class of delivery driver.

-- The Washington Post

Amazon debuts

new HQ complex

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Amazon unveiled the first phase of its new headquarters complex in Virginia on Thursday, a pair of amenity-packed office towers that its leaders hope will persuade employees accustomed to working from home during the pandemic to happily return to the office.

The grand opening of the Met Park office complex in Arlington's Crystal City neighborhood near the nation's capital marks the biggest milestone in the headquarters project since the company announced in 2018 that it would build a second headquarters complex in northern Virginia to complement its Seattle headquarters.

Initially, plans for the "HQ2" project called for Amazon to bring 25,000 jobs each to both northern Virginia and New York City. But opposition to the incentive package in New York helped derail those plans.

Amazon said it committed hundreds of millions of dollars to help preserve low-price housing in the region, and the project includes a 2.5-acre park, fenced dog run and playground. Amazon even replicated the banana stand from its Seattle headquarters, offering free fruit to workers and visitors.

-- The Associated Press

State index closes

9.23 points higher

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 824.77, up 9.23.

"Investors shrugged off hawkish commentary from Wednesday's Federal Reserve rate decision as stocks closed higher led by the health care and communication services sectors ahead of [today's] quadruple witch futures and options expiration," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.