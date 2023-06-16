Nice list of recruits attending Arkansas Prospect Camp

FAYETTEVILLE-- Arkansas has about 170 athletes on campus for Friday’s prospect camp.

The Razorbacks are expecting about 200-250 athletes for Saturday’s prospect camp. Beginning later today, the coaches will welcome nine official visitors in addition to running camps.

Some of the notables include several 2026 prospects at camp Friday:

• '26 offensive lineman Bear McWhorter, 6-3, 294, of Cartersville (Ga.) Cass

Has more than 15 offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, Florida State and other schools

• '26 TE Ryder Mix, 6-4, 220, of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star

Ran 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash Friday, and has Mizzou, UNLV and other offers

• '26 OL Zaden Krempin, 6-5, 250, of Propser, Texas

Highly regarded prospect with Baylor, SMU and UTSA offers

• '25 DL Caiden Combs, 6-4, 255, of Gardendale, Ala.

Auburn baseball commitment

• '25 QB Jaden James, 6-0, 195, of Paducah (Ky.) Paducah Tilghman

Has Miami (Ohio), Troy and other offers

• '25 WR Trenton Haygood, 5-9, 160, of Camden Fairview

Holds a Tennessee-Martin offer

• '24 John Robert Cox, 6-3, 322, of Spring (Texas) Legacy of Sports & Science

Has Centenary College and Texas College offers

• '24 WR Trae Davis, 6-1, 175, of Troupe, Texas

Has Washington State, UTSA and other offers

• '24 TE Colby Turner, 6-5, 230, of Troup, Texas

Has Washington State and Arkansas State offers

• '24 DL Trey Lisle, 6-6, 220, of Fayetteville

Has Eastern Illinois and Northeastern State offers

• '24 OL Chauncey Johnson, 6-4, 294, of Lonoke

Holds Missouri, Murray State and several other offers