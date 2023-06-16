North Little Rock man pleads guilty to hit-and-run charge, sentenced to 7 years in prison

A 49-year-old North Little Rock man who killed a married mother of two in a drunken-driving hit-and-run collision has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Maury Chester Jones has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatality accident, both Class B felonies, in exchange for the seven-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton, sentencing papers filed on Monday show. Under the terms of his plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Robbie Jones and public defender Brandy Turner, Jones will serve a seven-year suspended sentence once he's released from prison.

Regina Nolley of Sheridan was hit by a car in October 2021 while crossing the 2600 block of Pike Avenue. The impact broke her neck, killing the 45-year-old sometimes-homeless woman almost instantly despite bystanders' efforts to save her.

Witnesses told police Nolley had been hit by a silver Chevrolet Camaro driving north that did not stop after striking her.

Witness Jeff Kelly of Bryant, 50, said he was driving south on Pike when he saw someone on the other side of the road walk into traffic from the shopping center. He said the person appeared not to be looking at traffic when they walked into the road and were hit by the Camaro. Kelly's passenger, 30-year-old Tiffany Johnson of Bryant, made the same observation.

Johnson said she saw the pedestrian fly up into the air when the Camaro hit her before striking the pavement face first. Johnson and Kelly said the Camaro came back about 10 minutes later, describing how they saw the driver stumbling, as if he was drunk, when he got out of the car.

The Camaro, driven by Jones, returned again while police were still questioning witnesses. According to police reports, the 2017 car had a smashed windshield and damage to its front end and hood.

Jones smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. He told police he'd hit someone who came "out of nowhere." He said he kept on driving for a couple of blocks but pulled over to call 911, telling investigators he had not been fleeing the scene. He refused a breath-test but police had his blood taken, with his blood-alcohol level registering at 0.278, more than three times the 0.08 legal limit.

About three weeks after Nolley was killed, her brother, Christopher Brewer of Texas, contacted police and told them he believed she had deliberately stepped in front of the car to kill herself. Brewer said he'd heard Nolley say several times before and years earlier that she would do that but he did not know if she had ever done anything similar or tried to kill herself.

Arrested on the negligent homicide charges five months later in March 2022, Jones told detectives he did not know he had struck a person that night, stating that he had only consumed a shot of vodka before the collision. He spent about a week and a half in jail before posting bond.